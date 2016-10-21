RCIPS new recruit arrests shoplifter after foot pursuit

From RCIPS: Thu, Oct 20, 2016 at 2:27 PM

A few minutes before 8:30AM on Tuesday, 18 October an officer responded to a report of a shoplifter at Foster’s Food Fair on Dorcy Drive. Upon arrival the officer saw the complainant following a man who was running across Dorcy Drive. The complainant informed the officer that the man was carrying a knife, and the officer called for assistance as she began chasing the man through a parking lot to Printers Way. The suspect discarded an object during the pursuit but clenched his fist as if to strike the officer when confronted. The officer, who commanded him to stop, apprehended the suspect while he continued to wrestle and resist. The officer arrested the man, age 47 of George Town, on suspicion of theft, resisting arrest and assaulting police as other officers arrived to assist and take the man into custody.

The man appeared in court yesterday and is currently on remand in HMP Northward.

The officer is a member of the 2015 Recruit Class and the RCIPS is proud of her capable response to this incident.