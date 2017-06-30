RCIPS 6-A-Side Football Tournament: Finals and Family Fun Day

Please be reminded that the Finals for the Commissioner’s Cup, the Law Enforcement Cup, the Knock-Out Cup, A friendly match between the Jamaica and Cayman Nation U-15 Teams, and the Finals for the Corporate Trophy will take place on Holiday Monday the 3rd July 2017 during the RCIPS Family Fun Day at the CIFA Field in Prospect. Youth Football Matches, Select Team Matches, Church groups, community groups and other exciting matches will also play on this day.

Leading up to Monday the 3rd July 2017, 2 other matches will be played between selected Prior to the Finals on the 3rd July 2017, two matches will take place between the Jamaica National U-15 Football Team and selected Teams within Cayman to include the Cayman Islands National U-15 Team on the 1st July and the 2nd July 2017. These game were organize by the Police Welfare Football Committee as part of their Youth outreach Program for 2017.

Please make every effort to attend and take your family along to support our officers and the youngsters in our community.