RBC hires manager

RBC Wealth Management, part of Royal Bank of Canada (RY on TSX and NYSE), today announced the appointment of John D’Amato as Manager Investments Services, Caribbean, based in George Town, Grand Cayman.

Mr. D’Amato joins RBC Wealth Management’s Caribbean Investments team where he will be responsible for overseeing the delivery of international wealth management services and customized solutions to high net worth and ultra high net worth clients. He reports to Andrew McCartney, Head of Investments, Caribbean, RBC Wealth Management.

Mr. D’Amato, who moves to George Town from Toronto, Canada, has over 20 years’ experience in the investment and wealth management industries, having held senior positions with Scotia Bank and TD Waterhouse. He holds a degree in Economics from York University, Canada.

Deanna Bidwell, Head of Caribbean, RBC Wealth Management commented, “I am delighted to welcome John to our Investments Services team in the Caribbean. John has strong leadership, sales, and people management skills and demonstrable experience of building and developing high-performing investment teams. He is a great addition to our team and will help us further grow our suite of investment solutions for our high net worth clients.”

RBC has provided offshore banking and wealth management services to Cayman residents and international clients in Cayman since 1972. Its George Town office is home to a large team of professionals with access to a complete range of wealth management services through RBC Wealth Management’s global network of offices. RBC Wealth Management is one of the world’s top 10 largest wealth managers.