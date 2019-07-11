Provenance Properties Cayman Islands featured in HGTV’s House Hunters International episode

Provenance Properties Cayman Islands’ Sales Executive Ruth Gustafsson was featured on an episode of HGTV’s popular television show, House Hunters International, which follows (a) different buyer(s) each episode as they search for their perfect home as part of an international relocation. This episode, filmed in the Cayman Islands in February 2019, featured a New Jersey couple seeking their dream Cayman Islands property.

Ms. Gustafsson was selected as the real estate agent of choice in the Cayman Islands to assist the couple with their property search in the episode, which first aired on HGTV on Wednesday, 3 July 2019.

“The filming was definitely an eye-opening experience for me because I didn’t realise what it took to put together a programme like that,” Ms Gustafsson said. “It was very intensive but a lot of fun.”

Properties featured included a Provenance Properties listing at Casa Luna in South Sound, a beachfront condo at Regal Beach Club and a family home in Britannia. These properties most closely matched criteria the couple outlined, such as a beachfront address and three bedrooms.

The episode depicted the couple enjoying island life, while highlighting the Cayman Islands’ booming economy, quirky charms (and chickens!) and laidback lifestyle. Viewers of the episode enjoyed stunning visuals of Seven Mile Beach and tasty treats from local favourites such as Peppers Smokehouse.

“The episode is showing a true reflection of how hot the real estate market in Grand Cayman is right now,” Ms. Gustafsson added. “The market is still consistently climbing. It’s showing how busy we are as a country and the timing is perfect; with so many relocating to the Cayman Islands it’s great for people to see how vibrant it is here.”

With stayover tourism at an all-time high, and May 2019 figures up 11.4 per cent higher than the year prior (per the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism), this episode will serve to draw more international eyes to the Cayman Islands, and showcase the ease of living here. Episode reruns frequently air on HGTV.

