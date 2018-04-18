By Todd Beamon From Newsmax

Former President George W. Bush on Tuesday remembered his mother, Barbara, who died at age 92, as a “dear mother” who “kept us on our toes and kept us laughing until the end.”

“My dear mother has passed on at age 92,” Bush 43 said in a statement. “Laura, Barbara, Jenna, and I are sad, but our souls are settled because we know hers was.

“Barbara Bush was a fabulous first lady and a woman unlike any other who brought levity, love, and literacy to millions.

“To us, she was so much more,” Bush said. “Mom kept us on our toes and kept us laughing until the end.

“I’m a lucky man that Barbara Bush was my mother,” he added. “Our family will miss her dearly, and we thank you all for your prayers and good wishes.”

Image: President George W. Bush: ‘I’m a Lucky Man’

Former President George W. Bush (Seth Wenig/AP)

