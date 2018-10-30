Precautions and safety tips for Halloween from Cayman Islands police

From RCIPS

The RCIPS would to like to issue some public safety tips related to Halloween events for Wednesday night, 31 October.

Motorists are asked to drive with extra care and precaution and to be on the lookout for children walking on the roadways going trick-or-treating across the Cayman Islands, but especially in the Webster’s Estates, Savannah (across from Savannah Meadows) and Snug Harbour areas.

Parents are reminded that while walking tomorrow night with their children, they should ensure that they walk against the flow of traffic and retain proper control of their children so that they do not venture onto the roadway and put themselves at risk. It is also recommended to wear reflective clothing or carry lights of some kind in order to be seen by motorists.

It is also advised that children do not knock at doors for treats after 9PM, unless it is clear that the occupants are still awake and accepting visitors.

The police will also like to remind members of the public to be cautious when parking and leaving your vehicles to go trick-or-treating. Ensure that valuables are not left in the vehicle, and that your vehicle is parked in a well-lit area. If possible, park your car in the view of surveillance cameras to reduce the possibility of your vehicle being broken into.

Damage to property and disorderly conduct is an offense in the Cayman Islands and that anyone vandalizing or damaging property tomorrow night will be dealt with as they would be on any other night.

The RCIPS wishes everyone a safe and fun Halloween.

