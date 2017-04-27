Postal, Mobile Voting Applications Deadline in Cayman Islands fast approaching

The Elections Office reminds voters that postal voting is available to persons who will be or are likely to be off island on Elections Day, Wednesday, 24 May 2017.

The deadline for applying for Postal Ballots and Mobile Voting is Friday, 12 May 2017, only 16 days away.

Applicants will need to complete Form B application which can be downloaded on the Elections Office website www.elections.ky or alternatively, collected from the Elections Office at the address stated below. The application along with proof for travel may be submitted via email, preferably, or hand delivered to the Elections Office at 150, Smith Road Centre, 2nd Floor, George Town.

To date, the Elections Office has issued 214 Postal Ballots as follows:

** As at 26 April 2017

Mobile voting is available to voters who are located in the Cayman Islands but are unable to physically attend the polls on polling day. You may apply for mobile voting using Form C. Elections Office polling staff will visit you in person, or you will be able to vote before polling day at an early voting station. The Mobile Voting Stations and the dates they will be open in the different Single Member Electoral Districts are as follows: