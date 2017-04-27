April 30, 2017

Postal, Mobile Voting Applications Deadline in Cayman Islands fast approaching

April 27, 2017 by Leave a Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

The reminds voters that postal voting is available to persons who will be or are likely to be off island on , Wednesday, 24 May 2017.

The deadline for applying for and Mobile Voting is Friday, 12 May 2017, only 16 days away.

Applicants will need to complete Form B application which can be downloaded on the Elections Office website www.elections.ky or alternatively, collected from the Elections Office at the address stated below. The application along with proof for travel may be submitted via email, preferably, or hand delivered to the Elections Office at 150, , 2nd Floor, George Town.

To date, the Elections Office has issued 214 Postal Ballots as follows:

** As at 26 April 2017

Mobile voting is available to voters who are located in the Cayman Islands but are unable to physically attend the polls on polling day. You may apply for mobile voting using Form C. Elections Office polling staff will visit you in person, or you will be able to vote before polling day at an early voting station. The Mobile Voting Stations and the dates they will be open in the different Single Member Electoral Districts are as follows:

Print Friendly
Filed Under: Caribbean News, Events, iBusiness, iCommunity, iFinance, iLocal News, News, Publisher's Choice Tagged With: , , ,
About ieyenews

Speak Your Mind

*