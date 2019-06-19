Police assaulted during response to theft report at Liquor Licensed Premises on Cayman Brac

from RCIPS

Just before 8:00PM yesterday, Tuesday, 18 June, police responded to a bar on Watering Place Road on Cayman Brac, where a patron complained of a theft of her bag. Officers attempted to calm the woman, who appeared to be highly intoxicated, and investigated the report, ultimately locating her bag and returning it to her. It was unclear that any theft had occurred. The woman then began making threats to kill a man in the officers’ presence, and lunged at the man. When officers intervened the woman assaulted the officers, and was pepper sprayed and subdued.

The woman, age 23 of Cayman Brac, received medical treatment and is still under medical observation but is in police custody. She was arrested for making threats to kill, disorderly conduct at a licensed premises, resisting arrest and assaulting police.