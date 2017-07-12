The 52nd Paris Air Show kicked off last January, displaying all manner of aircraft, from small drones to hulking passenger jets.

The event ran until June 25, but the F-35A Lightning II, which many considered to be the marquee piece of hardware on hand, put on an air demonstration.

Aside from the F-35, the US showed off an F-16 Fighting Falcon, a CH-47 Chinook, an AH-64 Apache, a P-8 Poseidon, a C-130J Super Hercules, and a CV-22 Osprey.

They have been joined in the air over the French capital by Airbus’ latest offering, China’s sophisticated drone technology, and the striking design of Brazil’s Embraer E195-E2 prototype.

You can see some of the technology showcased at the show attached.

An Embraer E195-E2 prototype, developed by Brazilian aerospace company Embraer, on the eve of the show’s opening, June 18, 2017.

(AP Photo/Michel Euler)

French President Emmanuel Macron, in the cockpit of an Airbus A400M turboprop military transport plane, flew into Paris’ Le Bourget airport to open the show on June 19, 2017.

(AP Photo/Michel Euler, Pool)

Macron also tested out a Rafale jet fighter and chatted with Dassault Aviation CEO Eric Trappier.

(AP Photo/Michel Euler)

The Patrouille de France air-demonstration team was followed by an Airbus A380 flying over colored smoke during a display on the first day.

REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

The Patrouille de France team also did a flyby to signify the official start.

(US Air Force photo/ Tech. Sgt. Ryan Crane)

The Patrouille de France air demonstration in formation, June 19, 2017.

(US Air Force photo/ Tech. Sgt. Ryan Crane)

An A400M performs a flight demonstration for an audience at the Paris Air Show, June 19, 2017.

(US Air Force photo/ Tech. Sgt. Ryan Crane)

An Airbus Helicopter NH90 Caiman during a flying display on the first day.

REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

An F-35A Lightning II from Hill Air Force Base, Utah, takes off to perform a flight demonstration, June 20, 2017.

(US Air Force photo/ Tech. Sgt. Ryan Crane)

An F-35A Lightning II performs a flight demonstration for an audience.

(US Air Force photo/ Tech. Sgt. Ryan Crane)

An F-35A Lightning II during its flight demonstration, June 19, 2017.

(US Air Force photo/ Tech. Sgt. Ryan Crane)

An F-35A Lightning II lands after its flight demonstration, June 20, 2017.

(US Air Force photo/ Tech. Sgt. Ryan Crane)

An F-35A Lightning II in the US corral at the Paris Air Show, June 20, 2017.

(US Air Force photo/ Tech. Sgt. Ryan Crane)

F-35A Lightning II pilots pose for a photo in the US corral at the Paris Air Show, June 20, 2017.

(US Air Force photo/ Tech. Sgt. Ryan Crane)

A C-130J Super Hercules from Channel Islands, California, in the US corral, June 20, 2017.

(US Air Force photo/ Tech. Sgt. Ryan Crane)

A CV-22 Osprey from the 352nd Special Operations Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, in the US corral at the Paris Air Show, June 20, 2017.

(US Air Force photo/ Tech. Sgt. Ryan Crane)

A Chinese Wing Loong II unmanned aerial vehicle on display, June 20, 2017.

REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A Dassault Rafale fighter puts on a flying display, June 22, 2017.

REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

