Over 150 overseas investors lose FPI licence

By Pavan Burugula From Economic Times India

According to Sebi data, the total number of FPIs has come down from 9,437 in February to 9,385 now.



Over 150 offshore investors have lost their foreign portfolio investor (FPI) license for not complying with the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s new documentation requirements, said three people privy to the development. These funds have refused to provide the beneficial ownership (BO) information to their custodians as mandated by the capital markets regulator.

According to Sebi data, the total number of FPIs has co ..

For more on this story go to

//economictimes.indiatimes.com/articleshow/69719206.cms?utm_source=contentofinterest&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=cppst