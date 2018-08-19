Our Cayman

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, 16 August 2018 – A strategic objective of the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism (DOT) is to ensure that the community is aware of the work done around the globe to market the Cayman Islands as a leading vacation destination as well as provide insight into the business of tourism. To accomplish this objective, DOT has launched OurCayman.ky, a local-focused corporate website which will provide concise, useful information about the work of the tourism department and how to engage the various areas within the department.

“The core focus for this site is to be an informative tool that will highlight the different areas of DOT’s business functions, services and pertinent information for the local community,” shared Minister of Tourism, the Hon Moses Kirkconnell. “This site will celebrate Caymanian culture, our way of life and the global work of the department which is crucial to the success of our thriving tourism industry.”

Visitors to the website will find the latest tourism news; learn about the programmes managed by DOT such as PRIDE training and student education; find resources on laws, policies and how to become a tourism partner; and other areas which fall under the remit of the department.

“The OurCayman website is your resource to tourism information,” said Director of Tourism, Mrs. Rosa Harris. “We are excited to provide the community direct information about our global efforts to strategically advance the success of tourism and work collaboratively with the business community.”

Visit the website www.OurCayman.ky for more details.

