Opening of a new Loan Centre at Cayman Islands Health City

CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN LOAN CENTRE TO OPEN AT HEALTH CITY MEDICAL CENTRE

The first offering of its kind to the Eastern and Northern Communities in Cayman

IMAGE 1

George Town, Cayman Islands, May 5th, 2019 – CIBC FirstCaribbean has joined the “Go East” movement with the opening of a new Loan Centre at the Health City Medical Complex scheduled for May 2019.

The new centre will provide financial services to the employees of the complex and members of the Bodden Town, North Side and East End communities.

The first offering of its kind to the Eastern and Northern Communities, the Health City Loan Centre will feature personal banking, personal loans, business and platinum banking services along with two 24-hour cash dispensers on location should clients need cash at any time of the day. Friendly and knowledgeable CIBC FirstCaribbean staff will be on hand, Tuesday to Friday from 1:00 pm to 6:30 pm and Saturday from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm to cater to client needs.

MAGE 2

Managing Director for CIBC FirstCaribbean (Cayman) Limited Mark McIntyre visited the location recently to evaluate the construction work and was pleased to observe that everything was progressing according to plan.

“As a client-centric financial institution, we make every effort to meet our clients’ needs. Cayman’s East End is authentic, alluring, warm and friendly, characteristics which also describe our bank. It’s also developing rapidly and we are proud to be the first financial institution to grace its shores,” said McIntyre. “Through our presence at Health City, our customers can feel an even closer connection to us.”

The opening of the Health City Loan Centre is part of the bank’s growth strategy and aims to cater to the growing needs of customers in the East of the island by providing convenient service and modern solutions.

IMAGE 3

“Our staff chosen to oversee the new location are from neighboring communities and we are pleased to be in a position to better support the dreams and homeownership aspirations of Caymanians living in the districts of North Side and East End,” said Associate Director for Retail Banking Channels Samuel A. McField.

“Within the coming months, CIBC FirstCaribbean will be conducting a series of mortgage showcase events where we will be partnering with Real Estate Developers, Contractors and other key players within the area to assist in making homeownership a true reality,” Mr. McField said.

CIBC FirstCaribbean customers are encouraged to sign up for the bank’s award-winning online banking and mobile app services to enjoy the luxury of banking, anytime and anywhere. For further information kindly email info@cibcfcib.com or via any method on the “Contact Us” link on cibcfcib.com or Customer Service Centre at 1-800-744-3242/3.

End

About CIBC FirstCaribbean

CIBC FirstCaribbean is a relationship bank offering a full range of market leading financial services through our Corporate and Investment Banking, Retail and Business Banking and Wealth Management segments. We are located in sixteen (16) countries around the Caribbean, providing the banking services that fit our customers’ lives through approximately 3,000 employees in 68 branches and offices. We are one of the largest regionally listed financial services institutions in the English and Dutch speaking Caribbean, with over US$11 billion in assets and market capitalization of US $2 billion. We also have an office in Hong Kong. The face of banking is changing throughout the world and CIBC FirstCaribbean intends to lead these changes with the expertise, integrity and knowledge gained from banking in the Caribbean since 1836.

CIBC FirstCaribbean is a member of the CIBC Group. CIBC is a leading Canadian-based global financial institution with 11 million personal banking and business clients. Through our three major business units – Retail and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Capital Markets – CIBC offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada with offices in the United States and around the world.

For more information about CIBC FirstCaribbean, visit www.cibcfcib.com , Facebook, Twitter , LinkedIn, Instagram or YouTube.

IMAGES:

Photo 1 (from left to right): CIBC FirstCaribbean (Cayman) Limited Business Development Officer Avy Jackson, Managing Director Mark McIntyre, Customer Service Officer Jasmine Ebanks and Associate Director for Retail Banking Channels Samuel A. McField pays the Loan Centre a visit during the pre-construction phase

Photo 2: Managing Director Mark McIntyre



Photo 3: CIBC FirstCaribbean (Cayman) Limited Business Development Officer Avy Jackson(left) and Managing Director Mark McIntyre (right) share in the excitement of the build out of the two ABMs

