Gregory Grozos Creates Amazing Miniature Worlds Using Old Pocket Watches (I Love the Mechanisms)

From Designer Daily

Gregory Grozos uses old pocket watches as the setting for his miniature scenes, creating entire worlds in a tiny space. Although many of these scenes have topics related to time, it is not the only concern of the artist, and he also creates nice interiors.

The Cyprus-based artist sells his creations on Etsy, but he also displays more work, such as his drawings and sculptures, on his portfolio website.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

mirko

Mirko Humbert is the editor-in-chief and main author of Designer Daily and Typography Daily. He is also a graphic and web designer based in Fribourg, Switzerland.

For more on this story go to: https://www.designer-daily.com/gregory-grozos-creates-amazing-miniature-worlds-using-old-pocket-watches-i-love-the-mechanisms-69342?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+DailyDesignerNews+%28Daily+design+news%29