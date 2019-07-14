Ogier back for a third year as title sponsor of Cayman Stroke And Stride

Article by James Bergstrom Ogier From Mondaq

The Cayman Islands “Stroke and Stride” series supporting young triathletes and the Special Needs Foundation is back with a bang this August.

The event is spread over three races on the first three Wednesdays in August, each including a swim and a two-mile run – the swimming distance increasing each week from 400m to 600m, and finally 800m.

The races will start at 5.45pm at Sunset House.

The event is designed to be accessible to runners and swimmers of all levels and no special equipment is required.

Ogier’s Cayman Practice Partner James Bergstrom said: “This is a fantastic community event and we’re very pleased to be able to continue our support.

“There will be a great contingent from the Ogier team taking part as usual, and we look forward to raising as much as possible to support these incredibly worthwhile causes.

“Good luck to everyone taking part!”

Race Director Johann Prinsloo from the Cayman Islands Triathlon Association said: “We are very excited to continue the third year of our partnership with Ogier this year to promote an active lifestyle in Cayman and simultaneously support such a great cause. Our annual event at Sunset House has become well known for its great atmosphere – both on and off the race course – and 2019 promises to be another great one!”

Entry fees for individuals are $15 per race or $35 for all three. Entry fees for teams are $25 per race or $60 for the series. Participants must be members of the Cayman Islands Triathlon Association, which costs $15 annually and is available at registration. The minimum age on race day is 13 years, and under 18s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Please note there will be no in person registration on race day, so all participants must register in advance using the link below.

