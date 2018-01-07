January 8, 2018

Niagara Falls is frigid

is a frigid, beautiful wonderland right now

 BY KEITH WAGSTAFF From Mashable

It’s bitterly cold across parts of the U.S. and right now, and the freezing temps aren’t going away anytime soon.

The bright side? Pretty pictures. In Chicago, people captured stunning images of their frozen city. And the images hitting Instagram from Niagara Falls have been beautiful.

I mean, look at these photos, which went viral after journalist posted them on Twitter:

Niagara Falls basically looks like Narnia right now. At time of publication, it’s around 10 degree Fahrenheit on the Canadian side of the falls, so props to the tourists who are doing things like this:

And remember: Just because it’s colder than usual in some parts of the world DOESN’T mean the Earth isn’t getting warmer.

For more on this story go to: http://mashable.com/2017/12/29/niagara-falls-cold-weather-photos/?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+Mashable+%28Mashable%29#b2XpTTngAZqm

