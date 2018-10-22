New stamp issue salutes Cayman Islands Coat of Arms

New Postal Service issued stamp celebrates CI Coat of Arms.

Grand Cayman (GIS) – The Postal Service issued a new $2 stamp on Friday, 19 October 2018 to participate in the ongoing year-long celebrations of the 60th anniversary of the Cayman Islands Coat of Arms.

The single stamp issue depicts the Coat of Arms against a blue background and mentions the 60th anniversary. The stamp is available in a souvenir sheet format. The background for the souvenir sheet displays the National Flag along with the Celebrate Cayman branding.

The stamps went on sale at all post offices on all three islands on Friday including the Hell Post Office, the Philatelic Bureau at the West Shore Centre Post Office as well as the General Post Office downtown Grand Cayman.

“Our Coat of Arms has an interesting history which the Cayman Islands is marking with the ongoing ‘Celebrate Cayman’ initiative. So we are delighted to be taking part in the 60th anniversary celebrations with this latest stamp issue,” commented Postmaster General, Ms Sheena Glasgow.

The Postal Service has issued a new $2 denomination, Coat of Arms stamp