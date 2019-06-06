New Cayman Islands recruits to target UK trade

By Samantha Mayling From Travel Weekly

The Cayman Islands Department of Tourism has appointed Adrian White as regional manager to oversee marketing in the UK and European region.

Based in the Department of Tourism’s office in London, White’s task will be to implement the Cayman Islands’ global five-year tourism plan and increase visitor numbers from the UK, Ireland and Europe.

He has more than 20 years’ experience in international sales, marketing and partnership roles, and joins from the InterContinental Hotels Group where he was global brand partnerships director for five years.

White replaces Donald McDougall who retired at the end of last year.

Meanwhile, sales executive Irene Orozco has joined the UK team in a newly created role to develop trade partnerships and raise trade awareness of the three Caribbean islands of Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac and Little Cayman.

With eight years’ experience in the tourism industry, she most recently held the role of account executive at international representation company, Axis Travel Marketing.

She will oversee trade training initiatives such as a revamped training programme, contact centre training, fam trips, regional roadshows and branch visits.

Rosa Harris, Cayman Islands’ tourism director, said: “Demand remains strong for the Cayman Islands’ unique offering of exceptional barefoot luxury beach holidays, attentive service and an expansive choice of activities.

“First-rate dive locations, a diverse international culinary scene, thrilling sports, as well as spectacular wildlife make it an attractive destination for British visitors.

“British Airways’ Boeing 777 service with increased premium seat capacity and three international luxury hotels slated to open on Grand Cayman in 2021 will help us work closely with the UK trade to bring more British visitors to the Cayman Islands.”

Agents can register for the relaunched Cayman Islands Training Programme by visiting caymanislands-training.co.uk.

