Narayana Health announces comprehensive cancer treatment center in Cayman Islands by 2019

CAYMAN ISLANDS (August 8, 2018) – Narayana Health, the Indian health care giant behind Health City Cayman Islands, today announced a December 2019 completion date for a multi-million-dollar comprehensive cancer treatment center at its existing campus in Grand Cayman.

Dr. Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, Vice Chairman, Managing Director & Group CEO of the Narayana Health -Group announced that the state-of-the-art center offering medical oncology, surgical oncology and radiation will be housed in a new purpose-built building at the tertiary care facility’s East End, Grand Cayman site and that ground-breaking is expected in September 2018.

The facility, to include accommodation for overseas patients and all-inclusive cancer care, will be the first comprehensive cancer care center in the Caribbean. The facility will provide medical oncology, surgical oncology and radiation under one roof, in addition to being a Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) facility. State-of-the-art equipment and procedures will be employed. Dr. Raghuvanshi said, “Once again Narayana Health and Health City Cayman Islands will bring medical advancement to the region, while fulfilling a vital need in the Caribbean’s healthcare landscape. “

The hospital already has a medical oncology facility, with a five-bed daycare chemotherapy unit.

Health City Cayman Islands Clinical Director Dr. Binoy Chattuparambil said, “Health City Cayman Islands continues to follow our mission to transform the delivery of health care in the Caribbean and beyond. As we expand our oncology services, we are committed to remaining on the forefront of medical innovation, while maintaining our patient-centric focus on providing high quality, compassionate and affordable care.”

Dr. Chattuparambil emphasized that Health City’s new cancer treatment center will work hand-in-hand with the Cayman Islands Health Services Authority, as well as private physicians, to ensure that local patients receive seamless and comprehensive treatment through a collaborative and holistic approach.

Health City’s founder, the world-renowned surgeon and philanthropist Dr. Devi Shetty has positioned the facility as an example for the rest of the world to follow. Speaking at the GREAT Festival of Innovation in Hong Kong in March of this year, he said, “We built Health City with the idea of transforming health care of the Caribbean region and the Western Hemisphere – and perhaps the rest of the world. We have a phenomenal opportunity to use technology and make health care safer, (accessible and affordable) for the patient. ”

About Health City Cayman Islands

Health City Cayman Islands, the vision of renowned heart surgeon and humanitarian Dr. Devi Shetty, is supported by Narayana Health, one of India’s largest private healthcare systems. Health City, only the second hospital in the Caribbean to receive the Joint Commission International’s “hospital accreditation”, provides compassionate, high-quality, affordable healthcare services in a world-class, comfortable, patient-centered environment. Offering healthcare to local, regional and international patients, Health City Cayman Islands delivers excellence in adult and pediatric cardiology, cardiac surgery, cardiac electrophysiology, medical oncology, orthopedics, sports medicine, pediatric endocrinology, gastrointestinal and bariatric surgery, neurology, interventional neurology and neuro-diagnostics, neurosurgery, minimally invasive spine surgery, gynecology, urology, pediatric allergies, colorectal surgery, dental, sleep lab and pulmonology services.

For further information, visit www.healthcitycaymanislands. com.

IMAGE: FILE