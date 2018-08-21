Miss World Cayman Islands Contestants revealed

(Miss World Cayman) – Join the Miss World Cayman Islands committee (“the Committee”) on Saturday, 29 September for their inaugural pageant at the Harquail Theatre at 7 p.m. The official platform for the pageant is the Protection of the Environment and as such the Committee has chosen ‘Elements’ as the theme for this year’s competition. The Committee recently announced the four contestants who will be competing for the prestigious title.

Contestant #1 is Ms. Roseanne Myles . Ms. Myles is from the district of George Town ; she is 25 years old and is currently pursuing an associate’s degree in Applied Computer Science. Ms. Nateisha Foster is contestant #2. Ms. Foster is 26 years old; she is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in business management and is from the district of George Town . Contestant #3 also hails from the district of George Town . Ms. Kelsie Woodman-Bodden is 22 years old and has a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and also holds a Master of Science in Accounting. From Spot Bay, Cayman Brac is 25 year old Ms. Zorina McCoon, contestant #4. Ms. McCoon holds a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Primary Education.

The contestants will compete in a Sports segment and Private Judges’ Interview which will be held prior to the day of the pageant. On the night of the event, they will compete in Top Model, Evening Gown, and a Final Question & Answer segment. The winner of the competition will represent the Cayman Islands at the Miss World pageant in China on 8 December 2018.

The Director of Miss World Cayman Islands, Ms. Pamela Ebanks-Small stated, “The Committee has been working really hard to make the pageant a success. We have four intelligent and confident women vying for the title and we could not be more proud of their growth thus far.”

She added, “We can’t wait for the community to see the show that we’ve put together for them. It’s definitely going to be unique and it will leave people thinking about the environment and how we can continue to preserve it.”

As part of the preparation for the pageant, the contestants have been taking dance and Toastmasters lessons as well as runway training. They have also taken part in a Heritage Day tour and completed a series of media appearances.

The Committee would like to recognize the pageant sponsors for their support: Rock Gorgeous, F45, Beauty Crush the Makeup-Bar, Centre Point Dance Studio, Grand Cayman Toastmasters Club, DMS Broadcasting, Beautiful Nails, Ogier, HF Funds, Bogle Insurance, Back to Health, Simon Photography, Beyond Basics, and Jacques Scott.