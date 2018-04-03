Miss World Cayman Islands announce Pageant date

The Miss World Cayman Islands committee is pleased to announce that the inaugural Miss World Cayman Islands pageant will be held on Saturday, 8th September 2018.

The Miss World Cayman Islands pageant is a great opportunity for women to enhance their personal and professional development by gaining confidence in public speaking, interview and etiquette skills; as well as through media exposure and networking.

Women between the ages of 18-25 are encouraged to sign up for this prestigious pageant.

Applications and pageant requirements can be found at www.missworldcayman.com and the deadline is 1 May 2018. Over the next few weeks there will be an informational session for interested women to learn more about the pageant.

Miss World Cayman Islands Director, Pamela Ebanks-Small stated, “We are looking for women who have a desire to represent their country internationally; and are confident, intelligent, and beautiful as well as involved in their community and demonstrate natural leadership qualities.

As part of the Miss World “Beauty with a Purpose” segment, the committee has chosen to focus on the protection of the environment. “Together we will learn how to better protect the future of our environment and hopefully encourage all residents to do the same,” said Ms. Ebanks-Small.

The pageant will consist of a Judges Interview , Opening Number & Introduction, Top Model segment, Evening Gown segment and Question and Answer segment.

Additionally, contestants will also be required to present a Beauty with a Purpose project and compete in a Sports segment which will take place prior to the night of the pageant.

The winner of the Miss World Cayman Islands pageant will compete in the International Miss World competition, which will take place later this year.