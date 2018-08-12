Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee reaffirms its support of contestants

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands (10 August 2018) The Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee has today reaffirmed its support of all of the contestants participating in the upcoming pageant, and is calling on the community to do likewise by attending the event.

Ms. Derrie Lee, Chair of the Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee stated “In light of recent comments circulated on social media regarding personal challenges being encountered by some of our contestants in The Miss Cayman Islands Universe pageant, we would like to remind the community that the Pageant provides a personal development platform for young Caymanian women through the provision of opportunities to further their education, build their social network and self-confidence and paves the way for them to become leaders within the community.”

“The Committee’s goal is to assist the young ladies to further develop their interpersonal skills and attributes and provide them with support to overcome challenges and difficult experiences with focus and poise, whether within the pageant arena or externally in their individual lives,” she said.

Reflecting on past title holders and runner-up’s, Ms. Lee commented that “the end result of the committee’s efforts is, for the most part, highly rewarding especially when we see our young ladies playing an integral role within our community and tourism industry. As a result, we would encourage everyone to continue supporting the contestants and the upcoming Miss Cayman Islands Universe pageant being held at the Westin on Saturday 11th August at 6pm.”

Seven young women will be vying for the title, which includes the opportunity to represent the Cayman Islands at the 2018 Miss Universe Pageant, in Thailand later this year.

END

IMAGE: www.missuniverse.com