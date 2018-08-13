Miss Cayman 2018 is Caitlin Tyson

August 14, 2018

24 year old Miss Kirk Freeport Caitlin Tyson, daughter of TV personality , was crowned  Miss Cayman at The Westin Resort and Spa last Saturday (11).

Ms. Tyson will  compete at the pageant on 17th December 2018 in Bangkok, Thailand. She received a $70,000 scholarship from the Ministry of Tourism.

She has a degree in acting.

First runner-up in the pageant was and second runner-up was .

