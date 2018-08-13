Miss Cayman 2018 is Caitlin Tyson

24 year old Miss Kirk Freeport Caitlin Tyson, daughter of TV personality Catherine Tyson, was crowned Miss Cayman at The Westin Resort and Spa last Saturday (11).

Ms. Tyson will compete at the Miss Universe pageant on 17th December 2018 in Bangkok, Thailand. She received a $70,000 scholarship from the Ministry of Tourism.

She has a degree in acting.

First runner-up in the pageant was Josani Schneider and second runner-up was Tiffany Conolly.

