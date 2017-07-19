Milissa Webb is Cayman Islands Chief Officer’s Choice

Financial Accountant Milissa Webb has won the Chief Officer’s Choice Award for May 2017 in recognition of her work with the Department of Health Regulatory Services (DHRS).

Milissa is responsible for collecting $4.5 million annually from insurers for the Segregated Insurance Fund, which finances medical expenses for Caymanians unable to afford medical insurance.

She was nominated as department employee of the month and subsequently put forward for the Choice Award, selected by the Ministry of Health, Environment, Culture and Housing Chief Officer Jennifer Ahearn.

Minister for Health, Hon. Dwayne Seymour, presented Milissa with her surprise award during a tour of the department last week.

Mervyn Conolly, Director of the Department of Health Regulatory Services and Superintendent of Health Insurance, said Milissa took responsibility for ensuring that the department obtained value for any funds it spent.

“She has an in-depth understanding of current and potential clients and contributes to a service-oriented culture by displaying professionalism at all times,” he said.

Mr. Conolly added that Milissa went over and above her responsibilities to encourage the department’s team to perform their duties in a professional manner even when facing personal challenges.

“People gravitate towards Milissa,” he said. “The department does not have a full-time human resources officer, so Milissa serves as the ‘go-to’ person for all matters including the provision of in-house counselling services. She is reliable, confident and members of the team always seek her opinion.”

He pointed out that Milissa, who has worked with the department since 2011, regularly steps up to carry out additional duties and responsibilities even if she has no training or familiarity with the area.

“I am pleased, honoured and humbled to accept the Chief Officers’ Choice Award,” said Milissa. “A very special thanks to those who nominated me and supported my nomination.”