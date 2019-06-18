Michael Gourzong Memorial Classic returns to Cayman Islands for second year

The Michael Gourzong Memorial Classic will take place on Saturday, 22 June at the CIFA Field near Prospect Primary School starting at 10am. This is the second year for the event, which features adult and youth flag football and football games, food and refreshments and other family activities. The Memorial Classic is organised by the family and friends of Gourzong who tragically drowned in a snorkelling incident at Spotts Beach in June 2016 at the age of 24. The young Caymanian was an avid sportsman and gifted football goalkeeper who played for Bodden Town Sports Club and Savannah United Church. He worked as a mechanic at Car City.

“Michael was very involved in sports so having this Memorial Classic in his memory is one of the many ways I as his mother, and we, as a family, cope with his loss and honour his memory,” said Mrs. Olga Gourzong. “We are so thankful for the support that we received from the community last year and we are looking forward to another day of fun and exciting action on the field.”

Mrs. Gourzong said the 2018 Memorial Classic drew six flag football co-ed teams, two football teams and two men’s flag football teams and that she is hoping for the same participation or more this year. She also thanked Car City who has sponsored the team prizes both years.

Admission for the event and team registration is free. To register a team, call 917.9676.