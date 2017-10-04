Message from the Cayman Islands Minister for Education, Honourable Juliana O’Connor Connolly on World Teachers’ Day, 5 October 2017

As Minister for Education, it is with immense pride that I express my appreciation for the profession that I hold most dear to my heart- teaching. Since 1994, on 5 October, we pause to honour all those that have persevered in this profession and the impact they have made on children and adults’ lives.

Teaching is the most honourable of professions, and our country appreciates what teachers are contributing to the development of human capital.

As a government, we want to acknowledge and give emphasis to the vital role teachers play and the dedicated commitment needed to develop globally-minded citizens, nurturing families, strengthening communities, and building a country’s next generation. The goal is not only to celebrate teachers on this special day but also revitalize the image of and respect for teaching as a vocation by increasing public awareness on the value of teachers to Caymanian society.

The theme put forth by UNESCO this year is “Teaching in Freedom, Empowering Teachers”. This reaffirms the global top priority in all education and development strategies- teacher empowerment.

When a teacher believes there is a school community that treats teachers as competent professionals, they are better able to use their God-given talents to impart the wisdom needed to educate children in a way that develops a love for learning. The goal is to ensure teachers and educators are empowered; properly recruited, well-trained professionally, qualified, motivated, and supported within well-resourced, efficient and effectively governed systems.

On World Teachers’ Day, and every day, let’s support and assist our teachers. On behalf of the Cayman Islands Government, I express my most sincere gratitude for the positive influences of teachers on all our country’s students.

Blessed World Teachers’ Day.