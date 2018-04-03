April 4, 2018

Martin Shkreli buys every Curveball RV Pass, marks them up 30,000% on StubHub

April 3, 2018 by Leave a Comment
By Sam D’Arcangelo From Live For Live Music

American businessman and convicted felon is reportedly selling every single Curveball RV pass at a 30,000% mark up after acquiring them on the secondary market. Fans who are interested in purchasing these coveted commodities will need to send a $6 million check to an as-yet-unamed Cayman Islands shell corporation in order to get their pass.

“Obviously this raises a variety of ethical questions,” said Columbia business law professor . “However, it doesn’t look like this sentient piece of human excrement broke any laws in this instance. Unfortunately, that means Phish fans who aren’t willing to pay $6 million will have to rough it out in a tent like they used to before they got promoted to middle management and started taking themselves too seriously.”

“I stole life-saving drugs from HIV/AIDS patients, do you think I give a shit about a bunch of hippies?” Shkreli said from a federal prison cell, where he is currently serving a seven year sentence for securities fraud. “This is capitalism. This is America. Cash rules everything around me.”

The Phish camp has not yet released a statement on the situation, but it appears that at least one member of the band has learned about Shkreli’s predatory monopolization of Curveball RV passes. In a Facebook post on Saturday evening, drummer declared, “None of this would have happened if the Democrats had nominated in 2016.”

For more on this story go to: https://liveforlivemusic.com/news/martin-skreli-curveball/

