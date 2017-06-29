“Mango Mania at Cayman Islands Botanic Park!”

[First Annual Mango Fair to be held at the Botanic Park!]

[Savannah, Grand Cayman, June 28, 2017 – The Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park will be hosting it’s first Annual Mango Fair on Saturday, July 1! A concept created and organised by the Tourism Attraction Board with the aim to expand the existing annual mango tree sale at the Park into a new, family-oriented event for all the community to participate in – locals, residents and tourists. It is a celebration of mango season in Cayman, and all the wonderful products that can be made from this fruit.

“I am delighted to be coordinating an event like this for the first time at the Botanic Park. It’s a great way to bring together members of the community and celebrate mango season! Local vendors can showcase their products, families can enjoy a fun day out in nature, and garden-lovers can take advantage of the wide variety of mango trees for sale.” – Shayma Hamdi, Marketing Coordinator, Tourism Attraction Board

“We are enthusiastic to host Mango Mania at the Botanic Park this year! The ability to introduce new varieties of mango – the ‘King of Fruits’ – to the island will only benefit future generations of mango lovers, as well as having lots of mango induced food and drinks make the Botanic Park the place to be this Saturday.” – John Lawrus, General Manager, Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park.

The event will showcase local vendors who create and farm products with Mango, as well as a large mango tree sale. There will be mango cocktails, candles, tarts, a variety of loose individual mangoes, mango curry chicken, BBQ mango chicken and mango hot sauce, to name a few. Facepainting and kids activities will be available, as well as discounted admission to the Park.

Guests can bring their food and drinks into the Park and relax by the Pond, in the Colour Garden, or explore the newly opened Rankine Heritage House which displays a number of artefacts from days of old.

All 3 Gallon Mango Trees will be CI$40.00, and are grafted named varieties.

“I am pleased that the Botanic Park is hosting the inaugural “Mango Mania” event – the hybrid of the ever popular “Mango Tree Plant Sale” and the newly established “Mango Fair & Fest”. We anticipate that this will become one of the signature events on the Cayman Islands events calendar and I urge the community to come

out and support. The team at the Park has done a tremendous job in organizing this event and I am confident that you are in for a treat.” – Patrick Thompson, Director, Tourism Attraction Board.

The main event will be from 9AM – 1PM, and will be located outside the Visitor Centre. Live music will be from 11AM – 1PM and will be performed by young local artist Cory Allenger.

Discounted admission to the Botanic Park will be extended to all visitors for the day, at CI$5 for adults, and FREE for kids under 12 and seniors over 60. To get involved or for more information, email events@tab.ky or info@botanic-park.ky.

The Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park, an attraction managed by the Tourism Attraction Board, is open Monday to Sunday from 9:00AM to 5:30PM. Spanning over 60 acres of tropical landscape, the Park is home to an abundance of wildlife, heritage and nature.

### If you would like more information about this topic, please email events@tab.ky or info@botanic-park.ky