January 10, 2018

Man found unresponsive in Cayman Brac Tue afternoon, 9 January

From RCIPS

Police can confirm that a man was found unresponsive at a residence on Song Bird Road in Cayman Brac just past 3:30PM this afternoon, 9 January.  Police are on scene and the incident is under police investigation.

 

