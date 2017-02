From RCIPS Feb 21 2017 at: 11:47 AM

Police can confirm that Ato Stephens, a 37-year-old male of Bodden Town, was extradited from the United States yesterday and appeared in court this morning on charges of Indecent Assault, Gross Indecency, and Misuse of an ICTA Network. He was remanded to custody at HMP Northward.