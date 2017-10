From RCIPS Wed Oct 4 2017 at 9:40 am

Yesterday, Tuesday, 3 October, just past 5PM, police and emergency personnel responded to a report at a residence on Claries Avenue in Bodden Town. The body of a man, a 46-year-old of Bodden Town, was discovered inside the residence, where he had been employed. It appears that man had passed away a few days ago.

The incident is under police investigation.