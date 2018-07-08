Making cloud mining even more attractive: promo codes and other opportunities

Probably everyone has heard at least something about Bitcoin and its skyrocketing growth, blockchain, altcoins, ICOs, mining, and all other things coming from the relatively new and extremely exciting cryptocurrencies market.

And though all these words sound familiar these days, one cryptocurrencies-related term — cloud mining — remains obscure and little-understood. In this article, we will take a closer look at what it is and at the ways to make cloud mining even more affordable with promo codes and other discounts.

What It Is and Why You Should Cloud Mine

Cloud mining is an amazing chance to profit on cryptocurrencies without arranging a mining farm, which is quite a hard and expensive challenge today as mining Bitcoin with your ordinary video card is years behind. And moreover, it doesn’t even require delving into exchange rate fluctuation nuances and spend many hours trying to understand where Bitcoin price may go the next day.

With cloud mining, the only thing you need to do is to pay for a contract, by that buying a share in a huge and powerful mining farm, and wait for profit that will be proportional to your initial investment.

While cryptocurrencies’ exchange rate is extremely hard to predict, they still demonstrate amazing long-term growth, so it is very likely that the profit you will get by the end of the contract (it usually lasts for about a year) will even exceed that promised by a provider.

How to Save on Cloud Mining

To make your cloud mining investments even more profitable and to attract more attention to this opportunity, cloud mining providers initiate special offers. Just like most online commerce businesses, they organize sales, introduce promo codes and other discounts.

All these may arrive in different forms. For example, a discount may be sent to the existing customers in their next email newsletter, they may be flashed on the website, announced in the process of purchase, and dozens of other variants.

It is quite hard to track everything on your own. No wonder that cloud mining, again, just like all the other online commerce branches, has its own promo codes and discounts aggregators that monitor special offers and gather them all at one place like Hashflare-redeem-code or Cryptocoupons.

Cloud mining contracts are offered by services like Hashflare, Genesis Mining, and others. Some of them are more than 5 years in business and they have proven that they are worth working with. And one more pleasant benefit is the money-saving opportunities they provide. For example, with Hashflare promo code you may get your next contract for a lower price or pick some extra GH/s to your next purchase.

Cloud mining is an interesting opportunity to profit on the crypto market and promo codes and discounts may make it even more attractive. On special websites, you may find things like Hashflare codes and contracts with the best price at one place. Do not forget to check for that before you buy your first or next contract!