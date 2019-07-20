Major heat wave underway in Central, Eastern U.S.

By Mark Ellinwood From Weatherbug

Dangerous heat and humidity will continue across the central and eastern U.S. through the weekend.

A strong area of high pressure is to blame for the unbearable 90s and even 100s across the Ohio Valley and East Coast expected for the next couple of afternoons. Furthermore, temperatures will break the century mark across the Southern and High Plains, with 105 degree readings possible across the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles, western Kansas and southeastern Colorado.

Heat Advisories, Excessive Heat Watches and Excessive Heat Warnings stretch from the central Plains to New England and the Carolinas. This includes the metropolitan areas of New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Detroit, Minneapolis, St. Louis, Cincinnati and Nashville.

Today and Sunday will all see high humidity with heat indices peaking between 105-110 degrees during the afternoon, with a few isolated locations across the Plains and Midwest experiencing sweltering heat indices of 110-115 degrees.

Air conditioners will be on full blast with this excessive heat, even during the night-time as low temperatures only fall into the 70s, with many urban areas not falling below 80 degrees. With humidity remaining in place, the air will feel more like 85 to 90 degrees even during the overnight hours.

A cold front bringing heat relief will take its sweet time to move through the northern Plains today, pushing into the Upper Ohio Valley to central Plains late Sunday and crossing the Mid-Atlantic to southern Plains Monday. Thunderstorms are expected along the front with cooling relief and more tolerable humidity in its wake early next week.

Major heat waves like this can be dangerous. Not only are there oppressive temperatures during the day, but overnight temperatures can remain in the 80s or higher, potentially adding stress to our already exhausted bodies.

If you need to be outside, whether it be for work or to have fun in the sun, take frequent breaks, preferably in an air-conditioned environment. If possible, stay in the shade or indoors during the hottest part of the day, which is typically from late morning into the early evening.

Wear light weight and loose-fitting clothing that breathes easily and be sure to keep well-hydrated by drinking plenty of water. Don’t forget about your pets. If they need to be left outside, be sure they have access to shade and cool water.

Remember, young children, the elderly, and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather, when car or truck interiors can reach lethal temperatures in only a matter of minutes.

For more on this story go to: https://www.weatherbug.com/news/Sweltering-Heat-To-Overtake-The-Central-And-Easter