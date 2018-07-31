Major Accident on Bodden Town Road near Anton Bodden Road Today, 31 July

From RCIPS

UPDATE: Shortly after 11:00AM today, officers responded to a report of a traffic collision on Bodden Town Road, near Anton Bodden Drive. A white Kenworth T800 truck and a white Mitsubishi Lancer collided while travelling in opposite directions. The driver of the Mitsubishi sustained minor injuries and was treated by EMS on scene, the driver of the Kenworth was uninjured.

Bodden Town Road has been closed in the vicinity of the accident and traffic is being diverted onto Anton Bodden Drive. Heavy equipment has arrived on scene to assist in clearing the roadway, which will remain closed until the truck is unloaded and removed from the road.

Police are informing the public that Bodden Town Road in the vicinity of Anton Bodden Road is currently blocked in both directions due to a serious accident involving a truck and a motor vehicle. No one was seriously injured in the accident, but it is expected to take some time before the road is cleared for traffic.

Right now traffic is being diverted onto Anton Bodden Road.

Updates will follow.