Local nail salon makes donation to Cayman Islands Crisis Centre

(George Town, Grand Cayman) Polished nail salon recently raised CI$600 in support of the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre through a campaign to help support women in honour of international women’s month.

Salon owner, Cindy Oostvogels said during the month of March they offered 20% off pedicures for every $10 donated to the Crisis Centre.

“When one of our clients asked if we would be interested in supporting the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre for the month of March, we knew immediately how we could get involved,” Ms Oostvogels said.

“We are grateful to our generous clients for continuing to support the charities we select. Our hope is that this donation will assist those in need and let them know they’re not alone and that the community supports them.”Ania Milanowska, Executive Director of the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre said she is grateful for the donation from Polished and their clients. “It is because of donations such as this that allows the Crisis Centre to provide continued support for women, men and children that are victims of domestic abuse,” Ms Milanowska said. “We have a number of initiatives in which these funds will help support, including our TAYA lounge after-school programme and our goal to open a new purpose built shelter.”

IMAGE:

Attached picture (l to r): Cindy Oostvogels (Polished owner) & Natalie Baldwin (Cayman Islands Crisis Centre TAYA lounge coordinator)