Letter to UN & World Governments re-global warning

Nine simple steps will remove “Global Warming” (Project No.12, from S.Patnaik-India)

Dear United Nations & World Governments,

Out of all, there are simple 9 steps to remove global warming within short period

Except royal /expensive/costlier cars, all other cars should be banned, mainly in populated cities (more than 1 million). Because of cars we face traffic problems, temperature from car bodies, and heat from their head lights, also require big concrete infrastructures to maintain. Whereas it is e-car or diesel-car, petrol-car presence of these cars create same problem, according to global warming view.

If UN really wants to contribute money for any social project then UN should contributes it to construct 100s of man-made natural freshwater deep lakes (without cement concrete). Due to which ground water level would increase, and our birds, wild animals & dense-vegetation will return.

If, we would decrease the wattage/voltage of street lights/road side lights (like bed light) after particular time i.e. 9:00 P.M and the advertisement lights will be banned after fixed time of our cities will cool the earth. Global lights should not be seen from the satellite. It means to gift something to our future nation.

Military weapon testing/practicing should require to be banned.

Dark colour for colouring house should be banned.

Generating electricity from coal should be banned.

Low-quality/poor-quality/inferior-quality products should be banned, to decrease pollution/global warming.

“One family one home” system also decreases global warming. ( if we stop constructing more buildings/structures)

By avoiding use-and-throw items, we help earth from chemical free air.

“Only governments are able to change this world”

