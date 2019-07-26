Launch of Commonwealth Games Brand ID. Commonwealth Games Event Saturday 27 July 2019 Birmingham UK

To mark the unveiling of the new Birmingham 2022 brand identity and to begin the countdown to the Commonwealth Games in three years’ time, there will be a Commonwealth Social Event in Centenary Square in the centre of Birmingham City, UK from 12 noon (GMT) on Saturday 27th July 2019.

The branding will be revealed with a giant table in the shape of the new Birmingham 2022 logo, where people from the local community can sit and talk, enjoy food and entertainment from performers from around the Commonwealth. The day will bring together communities from across the region who can also meet Team England and Australia athletes and celebrate this milestone.

Spokespeople for the games who will be interviewed include the CEO of Birmingham Commonwealth Games, Ian Reid and Ama Agbeze MBE a UK netball player from the Birmingham area. Ama was awarded an MBE this year for services to netball much to the delight of her Nigerian parents. No stranger to the Commonwealth Games, Ama led the England netball team to win a gold medal in the Commonwealth Games in Australia 2018. In the past she has played for West Coast Fever, Melbourne Vixens and Adelaide Thunderbirds and this year joined London Pulse.

Entertainment throughout the day will include local jazz funk and soul band Bostin Brass Band; dance groups Cubs of Punjab and Lionesses of Punjab performing Bhangra dance; Contemporary African and Caribbean Dance Group ACE Dance; Pantasy Steel Band will bring the sound of the Caribbean with traditional music played on steel drums; Motionhouse Youth will perform at the event along with Freewheelin’ Dance whose performers will bring wheelchair dancing to the stage; Sampad will entertain with south east Asian dance and music; Rajasthan Heritage Brass Band will bring a vibrant and colourful and uplifting music and dance from the north Indian region; DJ Sam Redmore and DJ Glyn Philips, will bring Tropical Sounds and music during the day. Footage of all the days entertainment will be uploaded throughout the day.

As well as the music and dance there will be sporting activities that attendees can take part including Table Tennis, wheelchair basketball and netball.