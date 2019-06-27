Latest from Cayman Police: Police respond to Burglary-in-Progress in East End early this morning, 27 June/ Vehicle fires on South Sound Road in George Town this morning, 27 June

From RCIPS

Police Respond to Burglary-in-Progress in East End Early this Morning, 27 June

27th June, 2019 Police Headlines

Just before 5AM this morning, 27 June, the 9-1-1 Communication Centre dispatched police to a report of a burglary-in-progress at a residence on Queens Highway in East End. People inside the residence had awoken to intruders in the house, going through belongings. Up to three men, masked and dressed all in black, were seen inside the residence with one of them carrying what may have been a handgun. The intruders then departed with no one harmed.

Police responded to the location, confirmed the safety of the people inside the residence, and carried out checks of the area, but no one was apprehended.

It was determined that a camera and a quantity of cash had been taken.

Police are asking that anyone with any information contact Bodden Town CID at 947-2220, or to submit a tip anonymously directly to police or through Crime Stoppers at 800-8477 or online.

Vehicle Fires on South Sound Road in George Town this Morning, 27 June

27th June, 2019 Police Headlines

Just after 5AM this morning, 27 June, police and other emergency services were dispatched by the 9-1-1 Communication Centre to an address on South Sound Road, George Town, where it was reported that two vehicles in a parking lot were on fire, and that the fire appeared to be spreading to other areas of the property.

Fire Officers immediately began extinguishing the fire; afterwards a fire investigator examined the scene. No one was injured during the incident, however two (2) cars were damaged and a tree was burned in the fire.

A joint investigation between the RCIPS and the CIFS has been launched into this matter. Anyone with any information is asked to call GTPS at 949-4222. Tips can be submitted anonymously directly to police on this website or externally through Crime Stoppers at 800-8477 or online.