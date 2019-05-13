KAABOO Texas Concludes Inaugural Festival

KAABOO Texas caps the weekend with a headlining performance from Sting May 12, 2019 — AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX. Photo credit: Alive Coverage

KAABOO Texas closes out Mother’s Day weekend with performances from The Killers, Kid Rock, Sting, Lionel Richie, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Little Big Town, Alanis Morissette, Pitbull, and more at AT&T Stadium

Arlington, TX (May 13, 2019) – This Mother’s Day weekend, KAABOO Texas and The Jerry Jones Family united to deliver the Lone Star State a larger-than-life event at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys. The three-day immersive experience was the third edition of the KAABOO brand which is best known for its elevated live entertainment lifestyle brand appealing to the “five senses” with world class musical acts, live contemporary art installations, culinary demonstrations, top-tier comedy, and health + spa treatments- all the same elements that have made KAABOO Del Mar and KAABOO Cayman an international success.





Guests were greeted with energetic beats by Kap Slap, who got the party started at BASK – KAABOO’s Las Vegas-style pool club. Alanis Morisette rocked the crowd and her gorgeous baby bump while Ms. Lauryn Hill celebrated the 20th anniversary of “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” playing nearly every song on the record. Joan Jett andLionel Richie gifted the audience with their respective classics “Bad Reputation” and “Easy Like Sunday Morning”. Headliner The Killers topped off the night with their roof-raising anthems, even inviting one lucky audience member to join them on drums for a number. Rounding out the day were comedians Chad Daniels, Garfunkel and Oats, andDennis Miller who invoked belly laughs all evening long at HUMOR ME.





The festival kicked off its second day with KAABOO Discovers local “battle of the bands” winners D and Chi. Performers from a variety of generations and genres rounded out the day with standout moments including Rick Springfield’s rose petal explosion, Lukas Nelson’s “tooth plucking” guitar solo, Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Freebird” sing-along, and Flo Rida’s stage dive. Kid Rock put on a highly energetic performance to close the night, showing off his multi-instrumental talents playing the guitar, drums, piano, and even the turntables.





St. Paul & The Broken Bones took everyone to “church” on Sunday with their sensational soul jams while Mix Master Mike held down the DJ booth. The B-52s partied down till sunset, and Alabama superstars Little Big Town brought the country heat to Texas. On the main stage, Pitbull hyped the crowd with his colossal stage presence, iconic choreography, and a confetti-induced grande finale. In the HUMOR ME tent, Full Housestar Bob Saget made surprise performance during Orny Adams’ set, and Demetri Martinbrought his signature deadpan delivery. The evening concluded with an iconic performance by Sting, who truly made ‘everything little thing magic’ at the finale of KAABOO Texas.



“Although the weekend kicked off with a little rain, that didn’t deter the energy of the event. As a multi-sensory festival experience with six stages, we delivered a little something for everyone both indoors and outdoors at AT&T Stadium,” says Partner and Chief Brand Officer, Jason Felts. “Truly a first for the venue, it was an incredible three days of music, comedy, art, culinary offerings, and our signature indulgences all weekend long. We look forward to seeing everyone again next year!”

Now that KAABOO Texas 2019 is wrapped, all sights for KAABOO are on their flagship event KAABOO Del Mar which will feature Kings of Leon, Dave Matthews, Mumford & Sons, and Duran Duran this September 13-15. Passes are on sale now at kaaboodelmar.com.

