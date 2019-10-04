By Joan E. Wilson

I know this has been published before here on iNews Cayman but Colin has asked me to republish it again. of course I have to obey my husband, don’t I? LOL.

I wanted to read this at the government sponsored event at Pedro Castle, last Tuesday (i) but it was not to be.

I have to say the event to start the Month of The Older person was a lovely afternoon. The company, the entertainment and the food was first class. I thoroughly enjoyed it. Thank you to everyone who put this event on.

Here is my poem that I wrote a long time ago… I wish I could still write poems now but alas that gift has forsaken me.

MONTH OF THE OLDER PERSON

By Joan (Watler) Wilson

“Ageing is a life-spanning process of growth and development from birth to death. Old age is an integral part of the whole, bringing fulfillment and self-actualization. I regard aging as a triumph, a result of strength and survivorship”

They say you’re old at forty, and over the hill

But I disagree with this saying and I know you will

‘Cause seventy and eighty year olds are very active today

And serve our community in so many ways.

Mind you, a lot of folks don’t appreciate being called ‘old’

They’re very active and too busy to think of it I’m told

Like our Miss Olive – try – but we can’t slow her down

There’s not a more involved person around.

And she’s no where up that hill they speak about

Over the hill? No way my friends, I have my doubt

Serving our church, NCVO and the Girls Brigade

A stronger lady was never made.

Annie Huldah of blessed memory

Taught herself law and became an attorney

Strong in her opinion she didn’t mince her words

A good Christian lady but always ready to draw swords.

And so many others have gone on before us

Well learned citizens who won Cayman’s trust

Teachers and preachers they were so dedicated

Determined that we should be educated.

And educate us they did to the highest of grades

From whence came Cayman’s finest trades

Thanks to Elmslie, Hill, Goring, Hunter, Hicks and Gray

Ricketts, Connor, Hylton, Merren, Ebanks – I could go on all day.

I won’t mention the teacher though who gave us lines to write

For talking too much I’ll teach you right

“Well (bread) children are obedient in school

One hundred times you’ll write and don’t play the fool.”

Well, we giggled and whispered amongst each other

That ‘bread’ word was wrong but why should we bother –

She was the teacher and there to teach a lesson

And we did as we were told what other reason.

We ‘over forties’ today have to be thankful

For all those persons mentioned above

They became our friends, they taught us everything

Their names forever in history we’ll sing.

END

I leave you with a few very serious down to earth quotes:

‘wish not to live long as to live well’

‘one should never count the years – instead count one’s interest’

Old age is not a hindrance to men chasing women – they just have trouble remembering why they’re chasing them’

‘in our youth the days are short and the years long – in old age the years are short and the days are long’

‘what is really important is not the years in your life but the life in your years’

The old believe everything. The middle aged suspect everything and the young think they know everything’

And in case you aren’t too sure – the image at the start is not me! This is me!!!