Jamaican/Cayman Islands religious leader talks about inequalities in the Caribbean

Kingston, Feb 6 (Prensa Latina) The Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Jamaica and of the Cayman Islands, Howard Gregory, remembered today [Feb 6] that the unequal distribution of the wealths might give place to disturbances in the region of the Caribbean.

The persons in charge of the formulation of politics must remain conscious of the increasing gap, between rich and poor, said the religious leader.

Many leaders of the whole world forget that the fundamental changes in human society are not only prerogatives of the kings and the politicians, but the peoples, tired of pressures to increase the benefits for the minorities, he added.

The social breaches provoked the explosion of the French Revolution, between others and, drove to the creation of an independent nation in the United States of America, he recalled in a mass carried out in the chapel of the University of the West Indies, which in 2018 there will be 70 years since it was founded.

The social breaches also led to many slaves’ riots to mark the raising and the birth of the trade union movement in Jamaica, showed Gregory.

In a direct allusion to the current moment of dissatisfaction in workpeople and citizens in the United States, who are telling the current Head of State, Donald Trump, that he should stop his radical presidential actions.

‘Wall Street violated all the regulations of morality on having brought an economic crisis to the world in 2008, unloading the consequences on the people, did not suffer any punishment, and it is back in business, as always,’ he said.

Gregory asked the peoples to adopt responsibilities and astuteness before the justice, politics and wealth, not to extend inequality, because it is not absolute that when the economies of the countries grow, the whole world prospers.