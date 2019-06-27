Jamaica Prime Minister Holness joins in Cayman Islands celebrations

Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness & Premier of Cayman Alden McLaughlin

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands – Jamaica Prime Minister the Most Hon. Andrew Holness travels Friday to the Cayman Islands to attend a Cayman Cultural Celebration at Pedro St. James that evening and a weekend of celebrations of the 60th anniversary of the first written Constitution of the Cayman Islands.

He will also attend bilateral talks with Cayman Islands Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin and United Kingdom Minister of State Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon.

Celebrate Cayman activities recognising the 60th anniversary of the document that governs the Cayman Islands and her people as well as the ties that bind Cayman, Jamaica and the United Kingdom begin Saturday morning at the Kimpton Seafire Resort with a breakfast featuring speeches from Cayman Islands Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin, Lord Ahmad and Mr. Holness. The men will honour the links and history between the three countries.

In attendance will be heads of Governments from the British Overseas Territories, representatives from Jamaica and the Jamaican Diaspora in the Cayman Islands, members of the clergy, and the Constitutional Commission. The 1959 Legislative Assembly of Justices and Vestry, which enacted the first Constitution, will be represented by family members. The proceedings will be carried live on Radio Cayman 89.9FM.

Saturday afternoon activities include an All-Star Football match featuring 60 legends football players from Premier Leagues and Cayman Islands National Team greats at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex.

Yesteryear’s football stars such as Premier League legends – Gianfranco Zola (Italy), Shaka Hislop (Trinidad & Tobago), Ricardo Gardener (Jamaica), Darren Moore (Jamaica), Sean Davis (England), and Pascal Chimbonda (France) along with Jamaica Reggae Boyz legends Walter Boyd, Onandi Lowe and Cayman Islands National Team greats Lee Ramoon, Gillie Seymour, Antonio Smith, Richard Hew, among many others will be part of this charity football match.

At half-time, there will entertainment and a donation collection to give football fans the opportunity to support the Hope For Today Foundation – a local non-profit, non-governmental, non-denominational coalition of volunteers dedicated to helping and supporting individuals finding their way back from substance abuse through transition from prison or treatment to community life.

On Sunday, 30 June, a church service at Elmslie Memorial will offer attendees a time to reflect on and give thanks for the journey the Cayman Islands has made over the past 60 years.