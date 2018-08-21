Jamaica: Policeman murdered in Westmoreland

From Jamaica Observer

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The police are reporting that a police constable was murdered in Westmoreland last night.

According to reports from the Whithorn police, 41-year old Rohan Bucknor, who was assigned to the Little London Police Station, was at a barbershop in Petersfield in the parish getting a haircut when he was approached by a lone gunman who opened fire hitting him multiple times.

He was assisted to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police said investigations are ongoing.

He was my best friend,’ sobs wife of slain cop

By Hopeton Bucknor From jamaica Gleaner

Jonnella Spence Bucknor, the wife of slain police constable Rohan Bucknor, was at home on Sunday night waiting on her husband. They had planned to watch television talent show ‘Rising Stars’ together.

Bucknor had called from the barber shop, where he had gone to get his hair cut, telling her to tune in to the programme, implying that he would be home soon. But he never made it home.

Shortly after that call, he was killed by a lone gunman inside the barber shop in Petersfield, Westmoreland.

“We were here at home, but he had two children to drop off up the road, so he dropped them off and went to the barber,” explained the distraught wife, recalling the last time she saw her husband alive.

“He called me from the barber shop and told me to put the TV on ‘Rising Stars’, so I did that and was waiting for him to come home when somebody came and told me that dem shoot Bucky and kill him a Petersfield.”

Forty-two-year-old Bucknor, a 20-year veteran of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), who was stationed at the Little London Police Station at the time of his death, was described by his church community at the Hartford Western Holiness Church as a God-fearing man, who was committed to his congregation and his family.

“Brother Bucknor was a vibrant and loving church brother,” said Hermalyn Maxwell, the policeman’s church sister. “Yesterday (Sunday) is me and him walk home from church together. Brother Bucknor don’t deserve this death that him get. Right now, mi belly a move. Is him pray the prayer a church yesterday. He is the youth leader for the church and a loving, God-fearing man.”

KILLED HIS BROTHER

Two years ago, Bucknor had a most trying experience. He shot and killed his brother in a domestic dispute and was arrested and charged for the incident. However, he was subsequently found not guilty and was reinstated in the JCF.

Since that incident, Bucknor, as a born-again Christian, has been a model citizen in his community, especially in the church, where he has taken on a strong leadership role.

For Bucknor’s wife, who has three children for him, including a one-year-old, the future is looking rather uncertain, but she is determined to be strong for her children.

“He was my best friend. Such a jovial person, a fun-loving person, a people person. You could talk to him about anything,” said the grieving widow, as she struggled for words. “He was so kind, he was always trying to help other people. I know I have to be strong for the kids, I even have a one-year-old daughter.”

According to police reports, at approximately 10 p.m. on Sunday, Bucknor, who resides in Hartford district, went to a barber shop in the neighbouring community of Petersfield. While inside the barber shop, a man wearing a mask entered the shop, brandished a handgun, and shot the policeman, killing him on the spot.

IMAGE: Police Constable Rohan Bucknor and wife Jonnella Spence.

WESTERN BUREAU

