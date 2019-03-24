Thinking about a place to visit where you can relax and enjoy yourself? Then you cannot pick better than the Cayman Islands. From lavish beaches to breathtaking wildlife and delicious foods, there is simply a bunch of things for you to explore. But, unless you plan on moving here permanently, you will not have enough time to explore them all. Therefore, you better find one what the Cayman Islands have in store for you. Here are some Interesting Cayman Islands downtime activities to explore during your stay.

Interesting Cayman Islands downtime activities

Have fun with stingrays

Ever wanted to feed and play with stingrays? Well, now is your chance. One of the more unusual but quite interesting Cayman Islands downtime activities it to take a Stingray City tour. There you, and your family will be guided by professionals to explore and enjoy playing with stingrays. These kinds of experiences can be great for kids as it allows them to encounter real wildlife. If you really want to make your visit to the Cayman Islands memorable, take your kids to Stingray City.



Most people don’t realize how friendly stingrays can be.

Paddle Boarding on Seven Mile Beach

Seven Mile Beach is a famous spot on Cayman Island and, if you plan on spending any amount of time there, you are going to see just how many different interesting Cayman Islands downtime activities there are. One of them is paddle boarding. Paddleboarding can be an easy way to check out Seven Mile Beach and have some beach fun. If you have done it before, you already know how much fun it can be. And, if you haven’t, then you better do yourself a favor and try it while on the Cayman Islands.

Explore with a private boat

A great way to truly see what the Cayman Islands have to offer is to get a private boat charter. Do this in the first couple of days of your stay on the Cayman Islands and you will have a much easier time figuring out what to do next. With a private boat, you’ll be able to see Barrier Reef, Starfish Point, Stingray City, and Rum City. Not to mention the awesome mangrove forest.

Snorkeling

The best of Cayman wildlife can only be seen underwater. True, there are some interesting land animals that you will be able to see. But, the richest wildlife is underwater. And, luckily, you do not need expensive scuba diving equipment to experience it. A lot of it you can see with simple snorkeling equipment. There are great snorkeling locations on the Cayman Islands where you will be astounded by the beauty of the sea creatures. There are even organized snorkeling tours that take you to the barrier reef, which is arguably one of the best snorkeling locations in the world.

Scuba Diving

But, if you do have the scuba diving equipment, or are willing to pay for it, then think no more. When it comes to the most interesting Cayman Islands downtime activities, scuba diving is definitely at the top. There are numerous Grad Cayman dive operators that can take you scuba diving to some of the most beautiful places. It is true that scuba diving takes a bit more skill and equipment then snorkeling. But, once you master it, you will be able to experience the Cayman Islands like never before. Also, keep in mind that if you move here with your scuba diving equipment and it starts taking up to much space in your home, don’t worry. You and easily add some space and use rental storage units. That way you can have a clean home and enjoy scuba diving whenever you feel like it.

Horse Back Riding

While sea-based activities are fun, let us explore some of the more interesting Cayman Islands downtime activities that are on the land. Horseback riding, for instance, can be an exciting way to have fun on the Cayman Islands. This can be a relaxing tour, or you can have a more spirited ride if you are experienced. There is a certain kind of joy that you can only get from riding a horse on the beach. If you haven’t tried it before, we recommend that you definitely give it a go.



If you are experienced at it, horseback riding can be one of the most interesting Cayman Islands downtime activities

Riding Bikes

And if horses are not your thing, but you would still like to enjoy the great outdoors of the Cayman Islands, then bike rental is the way to go. This can be a great way to enjoy the islands and explore them freely. You can take your family with you on a fun picnic. Or, you can do a long ride with your friends and see just how much you can explore. Whatever you choose, driving a bike on the Cayman Islands is a great way to both exercise and have fun.

Experience local cuisine

Considering spending a more quiet day on the Cayman Islands? Then you better check out their food. You can either check out foodie events where you will be served local specialties. Or, you can experience a farm-to-table dining experience, where top local chefs cook for you. Either way, do not miss out on the opportunity to try some of the best seafood out there. Once you try some fish and crab that has been caught that same day, you will have a hard time going back to store-bought, frozen fish.



You haven’t eaten seafood until you have tried it on the Cayman Islands

Relaxing Day At The Spa

After all the riding, swimming and eating, you better give yourself a day to really relax. And you can hardly get more relaxed then by visiting the local spa. Remember that visiting a spa is great for your health and stress. Especially after moving. Therefore, whether you move here or are simply visiting if you want to do yourself and your nerves a huge favor, go visit the local spa.