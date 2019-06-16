Injury related 23-Player roster changes announced for the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup

Rose Bowl, Lot H, in Pasadena, California, Wikipedia

The competition kicked off Saturday (15) in Pasadena, CA; Tickets are on sale at www.GoldCup.org



Miami (Saturday, June 15, 2019) – The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) today announced the roster changes made by the participating Member Associations for the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup.

In accordance with the Competition Regulations, injury related changes are allowed to the final 23-player rosters for the Group Stage until 24 hours before each team’s first match. Any replacements must come from the preliminary 40-player rosters and must be approved by Concacaf.

As of Saturday, June 15, 2019, the following changes have been approved by Concacaf:

CURACAO

IN: Kenji Gorre

OUT: Gervane Kastaneer

HONDURAS

IN: Jose Alejandro Reyes Cerna

OUT: Andy Ariel Najar Rodriguez

MARTINIQUE

IN: Gregory Richard Enelda

OUT: Wesley Georges Jobello

MEXICO

IN: Carlos Uriel Antuna Romero

OUT: Jorge Eduardo Sanchez Ramos

PANAMA

IN: Ernesto Walker

OUT: Anibal Godoy

UNITED STATES

IN: Reggie Cannon

OUT: Tyler Adams

IN: Djordje Aleksandar Mihalovic

OUT: Duane Holmes

The 23-player final rosters have been selected and submitted by each Participating Member Associations and are published as such. In order to be eligible to play in the Concacaf Gold Cup, all players are subject to and must fully comply with the criteria stipulated in the applicable FIFA and Gold Cup player eligibility regulations.

The 2019 Gold Cup kicked off, Saturday, June 15, at the iconic Rose Bowl in Pasadena, and is set to be the biggest-ever edition of the event, with more participating nations (16 up from 12 in 2017), more host countries (three, including first-time matches in Costa Rica and Jamaica, and more stadiums (17 up from 14 in 2017, eight of which are in contention to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup).

The 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup is sponsored by Allstate Insurance Company, Aquafina, Camarena Tequila, Cerveza Modelo, Chick-fil-A, Gatorade, Nike, Scotiabank, Sprint, Toyota, and Valvoline. The tournament will be broadcast nationally on the Univision and FOX family of networks and transmitted on radio in Spanish by Fútbol de Primera Radio Network, and broadcast by television partners in over 180 countries around the world.