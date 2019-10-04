iNews Briefs & Community Events

Cayman: To HELL and Back – there’s still time to sign up

There’s still time to sign up!

Cayman: Police Business Centre CLOSED on Thursday, 10 October

The Police Business Centre on Walkers Road, which includes the Criminal Records Office and The Security and Firearms Licensing Unit, will be

CLOSED for business on Thursday, 10 October for important staff training .

The Centre will reopen for business as usual on Friday 11 October at 8:30AM.

In the event of an emergency , please contact the George Town Police Station on 949 4222.

The RCIPS apologizes for any inconvenience that this closure may cause.

Cayman: DCI Counter Opening Late 7 October

The Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI) would like to notify the public that their counter will open at 10 a.m. on Monday, 7 October, in order to facilitate a staff meeting.

DCI staff apologises for any inconvenience the late opening may cause.



TAB Calls for Heritage Vendors in Cayman Brac

Food and craft vendors interested in participating in the upcoming Cayman Brac Heritage Day can reserve stalls starting Monday 2nd September 2019.



The Cayman Brac Heritage Day will be held on Saturday 2nd November at the Heritage House in North East Bay (10am – 3pm) and will be the first official Heritage Day of the 2019 Pirates Week Festivities.



The event aims to showcase demonstrations of traditional arts and crafts and offer games, traditional food and juices, as well as a venue to highlight local talent.



Vendors willing to host traditional or carnival games are encouraged to register. Registration is FREE.



All food vendors must present a valid DEH Food Handling Certificate with completed application forms.



Space is limited, please register early. Deadline to apply is Friday 18th October.



For more information contact the Pirates Week office at 949-5078 or info@piratesweekfestival.com



Download the vendor application form online at https://www.piratesweekfestival.com/cayman-brac-heritage-day or pick up application forms from the Cayman Brac Heritage House.

Cayman: DCFS Launches Older Persons Month 2019 Calendar

The Ministry of Community Affairs’ Department of Children and Family Services is hosting this year’s Older Persons Month in October. The annual observance’s events, on all three islands next month, are free and open to all older persons and their carers.

●TUESDAY, 1 OCT – International Day of Older Persons Garden Party – Pedro St. James, 3pm-6pm

●THURSDAY, 3 OCT – Panel Discussion on Radio Cayman Talk Today – Constitution Hall (formerly George Town Town Hall), Starts at 12noon (UPDATED TIME)

●Cayman Brac Island Tour – 9am-1pm | Call to register

●FRIDAY, 4 OCT – Gym Day for Older Persons – Bliss Yoga, 1:30pm-2:15pm. Call to register

●SATURDAY, 5 OCT – Circle of Love Fellowship Brunch – Triple C School Hall, 10:00am-12:30pm

●SUNDAY, 6 OCT – Opening Church Service – Wesleyan Holiness Church (West Bay), 11am

●MONDAY, 7 OCT – Grand Cayman Island Tour. Call to register

●TUESDAY, 8 OCT – Bingo Night – Aston Rutty Civic Centre, Cayman Brac, 7pm-9pm

●WEDNESDAY, 9 OCT – Grand Cayman Island Tour. Call to register

●THURSDAY, 10 OCT – The Big Stage – Harquail Theatre, 6pm-8pm

●FRIDAY, 11 OCT – Gym Day for Older Persons – Bliss Yoga, 1:30pm-2:15pm. Call to register. Body Alive Gym and King’s Sports Centre. Call to register

●Little Cayman Tour & Social. Call to register

●SATURDAY, 12 OCT – Tea Party, The Pines, 4pm-6pm

●MONDAY, 14 OCT – Talk Today Radio Programme, Radio Cayman, 12pm

●Cayman Brac Island Tour – 9am-1pm. Call to register

●TUESDAY, 15 OCT – Movie Screening – Camana Bay, 1pm

●WEDNESDAY, 16 OCT – For the Health of It, Radio Cayman, 7pm

●THURSDAY, 17 OCT – Presentation on Court Services & Legal Advice, Elmslie Memorial United Church Hall, 10am-11:30am

●FRIDAY, 18 OCT – Gym Day for Older Persons – Bliss Yoga, 1:30pm-2:15pm. Call to register. Body Alive Gym. Call to register.

●Body Alive Gym. Call to register

●Old Time Cooking – Youth Development Centre, Cayman Brac, 9am-1pm

●SATURDAY, 19 OCT – Bingo Night – Lions Community Centre, 5pm-7pm

SUNDAY, 20 OCT – Special Church Service – Crossroads United Baptist Church, Cayman Brac, 11am

●TUESDAY, 22 OCT – Nurse Josie’s Seniors Center Tour & Lunch – Bodden Town, 10am-12:30pm

●WEDNESDAY, 23 OCT – Cayman Brac Social, Aston Rutty Civic Centre, Cayman Brac, 10am-2pm

FRIDAY, 25 OCT – Gym Day for Older Persons – Bliss Yoga, 1:30pm-2:15pm. Call to register. King’s Sports Centre. Call to register

SATURDAY, 26 OCT – Older Persons Gala – Margaritaville Resort, 6pm-10pm.

Limited space. Call to register

For transport & to register for events contact: West Bay: Vanda Powery (916-7902), George Town: Dorline Welcome (925-4083), Bodden Town: Flavia Gardener (926-0490)/Carol Bodden (924-3309), North Side: Flavia Gardener (926-0490), East End: Delmira Bodden (925-5543) and Cayman Brac/Little Cayman: Annie Rose Scott (925-9872/916-7310).

CAYMAN DRAMA SOCIETY INTO THE WOODS- FINAL REMINDER

Click at link below to get your tickets for our big musical of the year!



James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone’s favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece… and a rare modern classic. The Tony Award-winning book and score are both enchanting and touching.



The story follows a Baker and his wife who wish to have a child; Cinderella who wishes to attend the King’s Festival; and Jack who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone’s wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.



One of Sondheim’s most popular works, Into the Woods is a musically sophisticated show with the opportunity to feature actors adept at dark comedy. Designers will especially enjoy highlighting the fantastical elements of this magical word.

NTO THE WOODS is presented through special arrangement with MTI. All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com



We recommend this show as a PG due to mild violence and moderate adult themes



Visit CDS website at: https://www.cds.ky/?mc_cid=450b358599&mc_eid=7dd5b9efca

List of Public Holidays for 2019

Remembrance Day: Monday, 11 November;

Christmas: Wednesday, 25 December; and

Boxing Day: Thursday, 26 December



OTHER COMMUNITY EVENTS (In Date Order)

FRI OCT 4

Garbage Collection Changes

The Department of Environmental Health is working to catch up with its residential collections schedule following mechanical issues with collections vehicles. As a result this week collections across Grand Cayman will take place one day later than scheduled, as follows:

Friday October 4, 2019

The Frank Hall Homes of the East-West Arterial (in the area of the Patrick Island), Anise Estates, Shamrock Rd- from Ocean Club to inside Spotts Newlands;

From Spotts Newlands entrance to inside Pedro Castle Rd. The Frank Hall Homes off the East-West Arterial (Adventure Street);

Shamrock Rd- from Tall Tree to Will T. Dr. entrance (side roads included);

Hirst Rd.- from Edison Dr. to inside Moonbeam Dr. (continue left to Elderberry Dr.);

Hirst Rd. – From College Cl. to Windward Dr.;

Moonbeam Dr. (on the right- Nathan Merren Dr. Candlewood Dr. to Brushwood Way) North Sound Estates

SAT OCT 5

Brenda Tibbetts Lunch 5K Memorial Walk/Run

The Lions Club of Tropical Garden’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month Brenda Tibbetts Lunch 5K Memorial Walk/Run is Saturday (5 Oct) at 6am at Kaibo Beach followed by the West Bay Road Public Beach 5K and 10K on Sunday (13 Oct) at 6am. Registration is $25 and you can register online at caymanactive.com

Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Teaching

The Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Teaching on October 5th from 6pm at the Kimpton Seafire.

Beach Clean up in Cayman Brac

Plastic Free Cayman is hosting a Beach Clean up in Cayman Brac on the 5th and 6TH OF OCTOBER.

Circle of Love Fellowship Brunch

As part of Older Persons Month, you’re invited to the Circle of Love Fellowship Brunch at Triple C School Hall from 10am to 1230pm on Saturday (5 Oct)

Alex Panton Foundation fundraiser

You’re invited to an Alex Panton Foundation fundraiser open house at Santosha on Saturday (5 Oct) with a yoga session at 10am across the street from the blowholes.

Ground breaking ceremony Children’s playground

The Honorable McKeeva Bush and the Honorable Joey Hew invite you to the ground breaking ceremony for the opening of the William Harvey/ Joseph Harmann Ebanks Children’s playground on Saturday (5 Oct) at 5pm on Velma Banks Road

SUN OCT 6

CIBC First Caribbean’s Walk for the Cure

CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Walk for the Cure on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 6:30 am on 7-Mile Public Beach. For further information contact Shadden McLaughlin at 815-2405 or Joy Anglin at 815-2407

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Day of Beauty

As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, you’re invited to a Day of Beauty at Sameena’s Beauty Center on October 6th from 11am to 5pm.

Old Fashioned Evangelistic Service

Brac Heritage Autumn Festival together with the Cayman Brac Minister’s Association presents an Old Fashioned Evangelistic Service at 6pm on October 6th at Spot Bay Church of God Holiness.

Wesleyan Holiness Church Camp Presentation

All are invited to a special youth camp presentation at the Wesleyan Holiness Church in West Bay on Sunday (6 Oct) at 6pm.

To Hell and Back Pirates Week 5K

The To Hell and Back Pirates Week 5K is Sunday (6 Oct) starting at 7am at Raleigh Quay. Register online at caymanactive.com.

MON OCT 7

Breast Cancer Awareness Month West Bay Awareness meeting

As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, you’re invited to the West Bay Awareness meeting at John Gray Memorial Church Hall at 7pm on October 7th.

Department of Commerce and Investment Closure

The Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI) would like to notify the public that their counter will open at 10 a.m. on Monday, 7 October, in order to facilitate a staff meeting.

WED OCT 9

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Bodden Town Clinic

As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, you’re invited to the Bodden Town Clinic on October 9th from 10am to noon.

THU OCT 10

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Bodden Town Awareness Meeting

As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, you’re invited to the Bodden Town Awareness Meeting at Webster Memorial Church Hall on October 10th at 7pm.

Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing

Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing visit is October 10th from 9am to 230pm at Little Cayman District Office. The Community Thatch Plaiting Class is also on October 10th from 7 to 9pm

SAT OCT 12

Bargain Store sale

St. George Anglican Church is hosting its monthly Bargain Store sale on Saturday (12 Oct) from 7am to 11am.

SUN OCT 13

Brenda Tibbetts Lund 5 and 10K Memorial Run/Walk

As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, you’re invited to the Brenda Tibbetts Lund 5 and 10K Memorial Run/Walk at Public Beach at 6am on October 13th.

WED OCT 16

Layman E. Scott Sr High School Awards Ceremony

The Layman E. Scott Sr High School Awards Ceremony is October 16th at 1pm in the school hall.

THU OCT 17

Breast Cancer Awareness Month East End Awareness Meeting

As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, you’re invited to the East End Awareness Meeting at East End United Church Hall on October 17th at 7pm.

FRI OCT 18

Silent Witness March

The 19th Silent Witness March is October 18th at 3:30pm at the Government Administration Building.

SUN OCT 20

Cut-A-Thon for Breast Cancer Awareness

The 19th Annual Eclipze Cut-A-Thon for Breast Cancer Awareness is Sunday (20 Oct) at Camana Bay For more information, call 945.1188.

MON OCT 21

Breast Cancer Awareness Month George Town Clinic

As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, you’re invited to George Town Clinic on October 21st from 10am to noon.

TUE OCT 22

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Savannah Awareness Meeting

As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, you’re invited to the Savannah Awareness Meeting on October 22nd at the Savannah United Church Hall at 7pm.

THU OCT 24

Breast Cancer Awareness Month George Town Awareness Meeting

As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, you’re invited to the George Town Awareness Meeting on Thursday (24 Oct) at the Lions Center at 7pm.

Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit

The Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit is October 24th from 9am to 230pm at the district office.

FRI OCT 25

Dress Down Dress Pink Day

As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, you’re invited to participate in a Dress Down Dress Pink Day on October 25th.

SAT OCT 26

Traditional Craft Class: Impression Art

The National Trust is hosting a Traditional Craft Class: Impression Art with Kara Julian on Saturday (26 Oct) from 10am to 1230pm at Mission House. Email education@nationaltrust.org.ky to pre-register.

SUN OCT 27

Little Cayman Sports Social Association Annual Spooktacular Fun Run

The Little Cayman Sports Social Association Annual Spooktacular Fun Run is October 27th starting at the Village Square at 5pm.

TUE OCT 29

Breast Cancer Awareness Month North Side Clinic

As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, you’re invited to the North Side Clinic on October 29th from 10am to noon.

THU OCT 31

Community Thatch Plaiting Class

The Community Thatch Plaiting Class is October 31st from 7 to 9pm at Heritage House.

FRI NOV 1

Annual Sight Screening

The Lions Club of Cayman Brac presents their Annual Sight Screening for years 1 thru 7 students on November 1st. Email http://braclions@gmail.com for more information.

Tobacco licence holders Applications

Tobacco licence holders are reminded to avoid late fees. The deadline for the submission of applications for renewal of the Certificate of Registration is 1st November 2019. Annual registration renewal fees are CI$500 for a retailer, CI$750 for a cigar bar and CI$5,000 for a wholesale distributor. Application submissions for Grand Cayman must be done at the Department of Commerce & Investment’s Business Licensing Counter, located on the first floor of the Government Administration Building.

FRI -SUN NOV 1-3

Pirates Weekend in Cayman Brac

Pirates Weekend in Cayman Brac is November 1 – 3rd, which will include the Heritage Day and Float Parade on Saturday (2 Nov). Visit www.piratesweekfestival .com for more information.

SAT NOV 2

Domino Tournament

he Lions Club of Cayman Brac is hosting a Domino Tournament on November 2nd. Email braclions@gmail.com for more information.