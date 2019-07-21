iNews Briefs & Community Events

Cayman: Liquor Licence Application Deadline Reminder

Grand Cayman liquor licence holders – including those with music and dancing licences – are reminded of the upcoming Annual Liquor Licence Meeting in early September. The deadline for applications is August 16th, 2019.

To renew a license, persons should submit a completed application form for each location and license, along with the licensing fee for each category. Applications should be returned to the Business Licensing Counter on the 1st floor of the Government Administration Building.

Forms can be downloaded from the Department of Commerce and Investment’s website www.dci.gov.ky. For more information, contact Shelise Jeffery on 244-2202 or Samone Morgan at 244-2097.



Cayman: Only a handful of slots left at UCCI STEM Camp

Ministry of Community Affairs’ Young Men at Risk Presentations

The Ministry of Community Affairs is inviting the public to the following community presentations it is hosting with the Alex Panton Foundation from next month:

Young Men at Risk

Wednesday, 7 August – George Town – 6:30-8p.m., South Sound Civic Centre

List of Public Holidays for 2019

Remembrance Day: Monday, 11 November;

Christmas: Wednesday, 25 December; and

Boxing Day: Thursday, 26 December.

Local Artists

Art Nest Creative Community Studio – “Nurturing Creativity”

Offers a wide variety of activities for all ages

www.artnestcayman.com

Email: hello@artnestcayman.com

VAS (Visual Arts Society)

Various events and activities

Contact Mary McCallum

(345) 546-9422

www.visualartcayman.com or www.facebook.com/visualartcayman

Email: info@visualartcayman.com or marymccallum@candw.ky



Opportunities

Open Canvas VAS (Visual Art Society)

Every Wednesday 7:00pm – 11:00pm

At Karoo Restaurant Terrace at Camana Bay

Easels provided – no fee required

For more info contact jr@candw.ky or marymccallum@candw.ky

Camana Bay Artisan Market

Display artwork for sale

Every Wednesday, 12:00pm – 7:00pm

The Paseo, Camana Bay

Contact marymccallum@candw.ky

Cayman Islands Craft Market

Come out and support our local artists

Items on sale include prints and original pieces

Monday to Friday 8:30pm – 3:00pm

Corner of Boilers Road and South Church Street, George Town

(345) 949-0049

OTHER COMMUNITY EVENTS (In Date Order)

MON JUL 15 – FRI JUL 26

Fearless Xtreme Leadership and Prevention camp

Fearless Xtreme Leadership and Prevention camp for kids 7 to 14 is taking place July 15 – 26th from 830am to 5pm. Call 917.3885 or email sylviawilks@caribbeanyouthassets.com for more information.

SUN JUL 21 – THU JUL 25

Speaking the Truth in Love Gospel Meeting

The West Bay Church of Christ presents the Speaking the Truth in Love Gospel Meeting July 21st – 25th with services at 7pm on Sunday and 730 pm Monday – Thursday.

MON JUL 22 – FRI JUL 26

Free VBS

The West Bay Church of Christ is hosting a free Vacation Bible School July 22 – 26th from 9am to 12pm.

SSSC Junior Squash Summer Camp

The SSSC Junior Squash Summer Camp runs July 22nd – 26th from 9am to 1pm daily. For more information head to caymanctive.com.

Vacation Bible School

Calvary Baptist Church is hosting Vacation Bible School Giddy Up Junction from 830am to 1230pm for ages 4 thru 17 Monday – Friday (22 – 26 Jul). Register by emailing info2cbc@gmail.com

TUE JUL 22

Road Works Meeting

A joint meeting for constituents of Red Bay and Prospect is scheduled for Tuesday, 23rd July at 7:00 pm at Seafarers Hall. The Ministry of Commerce, Planning & Infrastructure will make a presentation on proposed road improvements for the area.

FRI JUL 26

Cayman Islands Red Cross Donations

Due to renovations at the Cayman Islands Red Cross (CIRC) Thrift Shop and HQ, the Shop has temporarily moved to Cannon Place, 294 North Sound Road, unit 130.

Please do not drop off donations at the original shop, as it is unsafe due to construction. Small donation bags can be dropped off at the Cannon Place shop during opening hours. For donations, such as furniture, household appliances, etc, please contact the Thrift Shop to coordinate a pick-up.

SAT JULY 27

Children’s Fun Day

There will be a free Children’s Fun Day for ages 5 – 11 on Saturday (27 Jul) from 2 to 6pm at the Savannah Playing Field on Pedro Castle Road. Activities include bouncing castles, face painting, a magic show and emergency responder vehicles on display as well as a drum circle. Finger food will be provided.

MON JUL 29 – FRI AUG 2

Vacation Bible School

The Church of God Chapel West Bay is hosting Vacation Bible School, The Mane Event, for ages 5 – 12 Monday – Friday (29 Jul – 2 Aug) from 6 to 8pm. Call 928.1506 for more information.

TUE AUG 2

Culture Reading Challenge

The Cayman Brac Heritage House and Cayman Brac Public Library Culture Reading Challenge is taking place August 2nd through the 15th. Call 948.0563 for more information.

Summer Football Camp

The Sports Department of Cayman Brac is hosting a summer football camp August 2 – 5th from 830am to 12pm for ages 7-16. For more information, call 948.8382

CIMA Student Mixer

The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority is hosting a student mixer on Friday, 2 August at the Marriott Beach Resort from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. This interactive platform will give college bound students (ages 16 – 25) a chance to meet potential employers, learn about the importance of the financial services industry and how it contributes to the standard of living in the Cayman Islands. The event will include refreshments, prizes and giveaways. For more information or to RSVP, visit cima.ky. Register by July 26th.

MON AUG 5 – FRI AUG 9

Vacation Bible School

The Good News Baptist Church is hosting Vacation Bible School August 5th through the 9th for ages 4 – 12 from 6pm to 830pm. The theme is Incredible Race. For more information, call 926.3249.

WED AUG 7

