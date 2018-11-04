iNews Briefs & Community Events

Cayman Islands invited to take part in Ringing for Peace: Armistice 100

Remembrance Sunday, which is held around the world, honours all veterans, including those who sacrificed their lives to serve their country.

On Sunday, 11 November 2018 the Cayman Islands will join nations around the world in ‘ringing for peace’ to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day.

As part of this observance the Cayman Islands Government is issuing an appeal to communities, churches, businesses and all persons across the Islands to ring bells in unison on Armistice Day to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

Church bells across the United Kingdom remained restricted throughout the course of the war and only rang freely once Armistice was declared on 11 November 1918.

To join the international initiative to celebrate the day the guns fell silent and the peace and friendship that now exists between nations, as well as to remember those who served and the lives that were lost, individuals and organisations that wish to take part should ring out bells 11 times starting at 11 a.m.

The annual Remembrance Sunday ceremony will be held at the Cenotaph outside Elmslie Memorial Church in George Town on Sunday, 11 November 2018.

The public is invited to attend starting at 10.45 a.m.

