iNews Briefs & Community Events

Cayman Islands invited to take part in Ringing for Peace: Armistice 100
Remembrance Sunday, which is held around the world, honours all veterans, including those who sacrificed their lives to serve their country.
On Sunday, 11 November 2018 the Cayman Islands will join nations around the world in ‘ringing for peace’ to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day.
As part of this observance the Cayman Islands Government is issuing an appeal to communities, churches, businesses and all persons across the Islands to ring bells in unison on Armistice Day to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.
Church bells across the United Kingdom remained restricted throughout the course of the war and only rang freely once Armistice was declared on 11 November 1918.
To join the international initiative to celebrate the day the guns fell silent and the peace and friendship that now exists between nations, as well as to remember those who served and the lives that were lost, individuals and organisations that wish to take part should ring out bells 11 times starting at 11 a.m.
The annual Remembrance Sunday ceremony will be held at the Cenotaph outside Elmslie Memorial Church in George Town on Sunday, 11 November 2018.
The public is invited to attend starting at 10.45 a.m.
END
IMAGE: WGEL Radio
Cayman Islands Cultural Foundation Presents “Moon On A Rainbow Shawl”
Cayman Islands Pirates Week Office announces Road Closures
The Pirates Week Office is pleased to announce the hosting of its 41st Pirates Week, Cayman’s National Festival.
This event, which caters to over 30,000 patrons, will be starting in Grand Cayman on Thursday, November 8th until Monday, November 12th. It will once again be a celebration of music, food, culture, fantasy and fun.
To cater to the festival events, we will be having the following Road Closures:
Wednesday, 7 November, 2018
Shedden Road & Harbour Drive
7:00pm – 3:00am
Thursday, 8 November, 2018
Shedden Road & Harbour Drive
7:00pm – 3:00am (Friday, Nov. 9th)
Friday, 9 November, 2018
Shedden Road & Harbour Drive
10:00am – 5:00am (Saturday, Nov. 10th)
Friday, 9 November, 2018
Harbour Drive & Warwick Drive (barricade across Warwick)
Boilers Road & Walkers Road (Barricade across Boilers Road)
Goring Avenue
3:00pm – 7:00pm
Friday, 9 November, 2018
Albert Panton Street (barricade across Albert Panton right after Margaritaville (MV)
Harbour Drive and Fort Street (barricade across Harbour Drive)
6:00pm – 3:00am (Saturday, Nov. 10th)
Saturday, 10 November, 2018
Harbour Drive (barricade across Harbour Drive right before the Port Authority entrance allowing for Port staff to enter)
Elgin Ave and Shedden Road (barricade across Shedden Rd.)
Boilers Rd. and Harbour Dr. (barricade across Harbour Dr.)
Boilers Road & Walkers Road (barricade across Boilers Rd.)
Goring Ave. will not be accessible due to the Teen-up event on Friday and Saturday
8:00am-N5:00am (Sunday, Nov 11th)
Saturday, 10 November, 2018
Mary Street and North Church Street (barricade across North Church St. forcing traffic to turn left onto Mary Street)
Edward Street and Fort Street (barricade across Fort St, by clock tower)
Dr. Roy’s Drive and Edward St. (barricade across Dr. Roy’s Dr.)
Main St. and Shedden Rd. (barricade across Shedden Rd.)
2:00pm – 6:00pm
Sunday, 11 November, 2018
Spotts Road (cones along the inner lane to allow patrons to walk to and from events saftely)
9:00am – 1:00pm
Sunday, 11 November, 2018
Harbour Drive and Goring Avenue (barricade across Harbour Drive forcing south bound traffic to turn onto Goring Ave.)
Cayman Drama Society’s acting classes: Booking open for next term!
CDS TRAINING TIMETABLE AND INFO (Academic Year 2018/19)
TERM 2 8 week term (fee pro-rated) – Tue 30th Oct-Thu 20th December
To book a class click here go to: https://ticket.cds.ky/event?category=1&mc_cid=fcf38bc98d&mc_eid=7dd5b9efca
TUESDAY
Acting – Junior group: 10-12 yrs 4.00-5.30pm $135
**This class moves into exploration of character, improvisation and devising their own pieces. This is a key age for development and therefore we place a strong focus on the creative process and everyone getting to input ideas with whatever we work on.**
WEDNESDAY
Acting – Stage group: 13-16 yrs 5.00-6.30pm $155
**By this age all the core skills from the other age groups will be covered, along with script work and the option to try directing other scenes with guidance. On occasion, this class will choose their own pieces and this can include both classical and modern texts.**
Actors Training: 7-9pm $200
**This class is mixed ability. It will be tailored to the groups needs but will likely include in depth scene studies, character work and improvisation/devising skills along with acting theory and techniques. There will be the option of selecting your own pieces at points, if the group chooses this.**
THURSDAY
Acting – Mini group: 5-6 yrs 3.15-4.15pm $80
**This class has the focus on play and storytelling. Children will largely do teacher-in-role exercises and learn to work as part of a group, as well as individuals. They will be asked to explore their imagination with an aim to develop confidence alongside skills. This can eventually lead to the creation of their own work and some small performances.**
Acting – Junior group: 7-9 yrs 4.30-6pm $135
**This class moves into exploration of character, improvisation and devising their own pieces. This is a key age for development and therefore we place a strong focus on the creative process and everyone getting to input ideas with whatever we work on. It works with a slightly smaller age group, and younger content than our 10-12s class whilst building on the same skill set.**
Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2018/9
The list of Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2018 is now officially confirmed and released by theDeputy Governor’s Office.
The list is as follows:
Remembrance Day: Monday, 12 November 2018;
Christmas: Tuesday, 25 December 2018; and
Boxing Day: Wednesday, 26 December 2018.
Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2019 Listed
· All public holidays for 2019, with the exception of the Queen’s Birthday holiday in June, are now confirmed.
· The Queen’s Birthday holiday is anticipated to be on Monday, 10 June but remains subject to confirmation.
· Christmas holidays are midweek next year.
Grand Cayman (GIS) – Public Holidays in the Cayman Islands for 2019, except the Queen’s Birthday holiday, are officially confirmed by the Deputy Governor’s Office.
The Governor’s Office informs the Trooping of the Colour, annual ceremony held to commemorate the Queen’s Official Birthday, is likely to be on Saturday, 8 June 2019. Consequently, the official Queen’s Birthday public holiday in the Cayman Islands is likely to be Monday, 10 June 2019. Official confirmation is expected in early 2019.
The 2019 public holidays are:
New Year’s Day: Tuesday, 1 January;
National Heroes Day: Monday, 28 January;
Ash Wednesday: Wednesday, 6 March;
Good Friday: Friday, 19 April;
Easter Monday: Monday, 22 April;
Discovery Day: Monday, 20 May;
Queen’s Birthday: Monday, 10 June (UNCONFIRMED);
Constitution Day: Monday, 1 July;
Remembrance Day: Monday, 11 November;
Christmas: Wednesday, 25 December; and
Boxing Day: Thursday, 26 December.
For the official Cayman Islands Government web portal, www.gov.ky:
Web title: 2019 Public Holidays Listed
Web blurb: The Deputy Governor’s Office has released the official list of 2019 public holidays, except the Queen’s Birthday holiday.
Cayman Drama Society Presents A Playhouse Family Christmas
Cayman Islands’ Chatterbox Adult Family Support Services
We offer family support for all ages.
You can find contact details on the flyer below to discuss any concerns you may need help with.
We are here to help!
Chatterbox | 949 7065 | chatterbox@candw.ky| www.chatterboxcayman.com
Cayman Islands: NGCI’s annual costume gala helps raise funds toward free public programming and free admission.
Save the date! 30 November 2018.
With your generous support of this annual event…
Gallery Admission Remains Free
Purchasing a ticket to the National Gallery’s annual fundraising gala helps to ensure that admission remains free for everyone. TheNational Gallery receives 18,000 – 20,000 visitors per annum including students of all ages from every district in the Cayman Islands!
Take a look at our free programmes.
Creativity is Fostered within our Community
Funds raised at the 2017 Infinity Ball has allowed the National Gallery to offer free family fun days and art activities. These inspiring opportunities have fostered creativity within our community and strengthened family bonds.
Learn more about upcoming Family Fun at NGCI.
The Next Generation is Inspired
The National Gallery’s Creative Careersprogramme supports our growing community of creative professionals. Your support provides the National Gallery with the resources needed to nurture the next generation through meaningful work experience placements, career guidance and valuable resources.
Did we mention the NGCI gala is a lot of fun…
GALA TICKETS GO ON SALE 17 SEPTEMBER 2018!
CALL OR STOP IN THE GALLERY TO PURCHASE TICKETS. @NatGalCayman |www.nationalgallery.org.ky | (345) 945 8111 |info@nationalgallery.org.ky
Cayman Islands: NRA Announces Construction of the Elgin Avenue Extension
The National Roads Authority (NRA) has begun construction of the Elgin Avenue extension.
The construction will extend east of Elgin Avenue from the CNB roundabout, connecting to a new two-lane roundabout, with exits to Printer Way and Crewe Road. When construction is complete motorist will not be able to access Printer Way via Thomas Russell Avenue.
Construction will last approximately four months. During the construction period drivers are asked to keep watch for traffic diversions and asked to drive with caution.
NRA thanks the public for their patience during these roadworks, and look forward to providing the benefit of these much-needed improvements.
Please call 946-7780 or Email nra@nra.ky if you have any questions or comments regarding this project.
Cayman Islands; 24th Annual Conference on Women’s Health: Care Of Women Over 50
Grand Cayman, , Cayman Islands
Wed, Nov 14 – Sat, Nov 17, 2018
Synopsis
Including topics on: Breast Cancer, Mental Health, Sexual Dysfunction, Urogynecology, Menopause, and much more…
Providers
Symposia Medicus
Dates
Wed, Nov 14 – Sat, Nov 17, 2018
Venue
The Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa
30620 Seven Mile Beach, Seven Mile Beach 0
Grand Cayman,
Cayman Islands
Contact Information
Phone: (925) 969-1789
Contact Name: Jim Goodrich
Contact E-mail: info@symposiamedicus.org
Website: http://www.symposiamedicus.org/Assets/Conference/1477/1477.html
Topics
Breast Cancer, Mental Health, Sexual Dysfunction, Urogynecology, Menopause, and much more…
Faculty
James Fiorica, MD, FACOG; Charles Rardin, MD; et.al
Est Attendance
175-225
