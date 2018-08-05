iNews Briefs & Community Events

NOTE: See also Community Events listed in DATE ORDER below articles and notices
Cayman Islands: Road Closures for Rumpy Weekend, 9-10 August
The RCIPS is advising the public of the following road closures happening in order to facilitate the Rumpy Weekend event taking place on Harbour Drive on Friday, 10 August:
Thursday, 9 August:
– Harbour Drive will be closed between Shedden Road and the Port Authority Entrance from6:30PMuntil setup is complete.
Friday, 10 August:
– Cardinal Avenue and a portion of Albert Panton Street will be closed from 3:00PM to 4:00AM.
– Harbour Drive will be closed between Shedden Road and the Port Authority Entrance from 6:30PM to 4:00AM.
Cayman Islands: Commercial Garbage Fees Due
The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) reminds all business operators/owners/strata in Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac and Little Cayman, who pay their fees by bi-annual instalments that garbage fees are now due for the period ending 30 June 2018.
Garbage fees are payable by cash, cheque, debit or credit card. Debit and credit card payment options are only available on Grand Cayman at this time.
In Grand Cayman, payments can be made at any of the local post offices or at the DEH’s main office, located at 580 North Sound Road from 8.30 am to 5 pm, Monday to Friday. In the Sister Islands, payments can be made at District Administration.
For additional information, please contact the DEH by telephone at 949-6696 or by email at dehcustomerservice@gov.ky.
Cayman Islands DOI Closure Fri Aug 10
The Department of Immigration Headquarters, including Passport & Corporate Services, Visa Office and front counters will be closed to the public for all but essential services on
Friday, 10 August 2018.
Only the following applications will be processed with a legal deadline of 10 August, 2018:
Temporary Work Permit Extensions
Temporary Work Permit Express Applications
Work Permit Grant Applications
Work Permit Renewal Applications
Permanent Residence Applications
Permission to Continue Work Applications
Visitors extensions
Normal office hours will resume on
Monday, 13 August 2018.
The Department apologises for any inconvenience this closure may cause.
Liquor Licensing Board Cayman Brac & Little Cayman
RENEWAL NOTICE
Liquor Licence holders of Cayman Brac & Little Cayman, including Music and Dancing Licences are reminded of the upcoming Annual Liquor Licence Meeting on Tuesday 25 September 2018, at the District Administration Conference Room beginning at 10:00 am.
The deadline to submit renewal applications is Friday 7 September, 2018.
Licensees must submit all applications along with supporting documents, including inspection approvals from relevant Government Agencies to the DCI Office in Cayman Brac, or to the 2nd Floor of the District Administration Building, Cayman Brac.
All relevant licensing fees are to be paid to the Treasury Department, District Administration Building, Stake Bay, Cayman Brac.
- For inspection arrangements please contact the following numbers:
- Planning Department CYB: Andrea Stevens 948-2422 or www.planning.ky/ops
- Fire Service CYB: Kenroy Martin 948-1245 | 948-1293 | 926-1576
- Police Clearances CYB: – Pay at Treasury/Apply at Police Headquarters 948-0331 or complete online at www.eservices.gov.ky
- Department of Environmental Health: Patience Eke 916-4201
Application Forms can be found online at www.dci.gov.ky
FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL: 948-2400 (LOLITA) OR 925-8125 (DAVE)
Cayman Islands Ministry of Community Affairs Hosts Self-Harm Prevention Talks
The Ministry of Community Affairs is inviting the public to attend one of its five presentations, later this month, identifying self-harm and suicidal thoughts.
The free presentations, being hosted with the support of the Alex Panton Foundation, will educate parents, residents and the community on how to identify self-harm and suicidal thoughts/behaviours. Attendees will also be advised about how to respond and who to reach out for help, guidance and support.
Dr. Erica Lam, a clinic psychologist and Foundation executive committee member, will be assisting and presenting at several of the presentations.
For information about the Alex Panton Foundation, visit alexpantonfoundation.ky
Cayman Drama Society Presents “Diary of Anne Frank“
Earlybird tickets go on sale on Monday with a 10% discount using the code:Earlyb1rd and this lasts until Aug 6th
THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
A Play by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett
Based upon “Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl”
Newly Adapted by Wendy Kesselman
Set in World War II, The Diary Of Anne Frank has been brought back to life by Wendy Kesselman in this powerful and emotional new adaptation of the original diary. Come be a fly on the wall in The Secret Annex, where a group of desperate Jewish people are living in hiding from the Nazi regime. Watch the highs and lows of their underground life together during World War Two, through the eyes of the most positive household member. This new version brings history to our stage through a youthful voice of hope, and a young girls dream of becoming a writer.
Cayman Islands: NRA Announces Construction of the Elgin Avenue Extension
The National Roads Authority (NRA) has begun construction of the Elgin Avenue extension.
The construction will extend east of Elgin Avenue from the CNB roundabout, connecting to a new two-lane roundabout, with exits to Printer Way and Crewe Road. When construction is complete motorist will not be able to access Printer Way via Thomas Russell Avenue.
Construction will last approximately four months. During the construction period drivers are asked to keep watch for traffic diversions and asked to drive with caution.
NRA thanks the public for their patience during these roadworks, and look forward to providing the benefit of these much-needed improvements.
Please call 946-7780 or Email nra@nra.ky if you have any questions or comments regarding this project.
Cayman Islands school entry screenings continue
The Public Health Department reminds parents that school entry screening continues.
All students entering government or private schools for the first time are required to have health screenings before the new school year begins in August
Health screenings will continue to take place at the John Gray High School medical Centre from now until 17 August, and at the Public Health Department at the Cayman Islands Hospital from 20 – 31 August 2018.
Completed forms from private physicians should be submitted to the Public Health Department, Monday to Friday between 8.30 a.m. and 4.30 p.m.
For school entry screenings in Cayman Brac, call the Public Health Nurse, Faith Hospital on 948- 2243
For further information call: 326-4890, 326-3882 or 925-5401.
Caribbean Palliative Care Conference, at the Westin Resort Cayman Islands
September 27 @ 1:00 pm – 8:00 pm Free
This is a free conference hosted by Cayman HospiceCare.
HospiceCare have had the privilege of hosting Palliative Care Conferences in 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2016. Their goal with these international conferences is to broaden the palliative and end-of-life education and encourage not only their own staff but also their interdisciplinary colleagues, who share the same challenges and responsibilities as they do in hospice and palliative care.
Date:
September 27
Time:
1:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Cost: Free
Website: http://www.caymanhospicecare.ky/
Organizer HospiceCare
Phone: 345-945-7447
Email: info@caymanhospicecare.ky
Website: www.caymanhospicecare.ky
100WF | 3rd Annual Corporate Mixology Competition to benefit Special Needs Foundation Cayman Islands
When:
September 20, 2018 – 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Click here for more information: http://www.cayman.finance/events2/100wf-3rd-annual-corporate-mixology-competition-benefit-special-needs-foundation-cayman/
Location:
Karoo, Camana Bay
The Cresent at Camana Bay, Cayman Islands
Cayman Islands Andy’s Auto Inspections on hold
The Department of Vehicle and Drivers Licensing (DVDL) would like to inform the public that Andy’s Auto will not be conducting vehicle inspections from 11 July – 17 August, as the certified inspector will be off island.
During this period vehicle owners can visit the DVDL offices to have their vehicle inspected, or visit one of the following authorised private garage facilities:
- G.T. Automotive
- Prestige Motors
- Tony’s Toys
- Car City Service
- Vampt Motors
- Automotive Art
- Euro Car
- Superior Auto
- Arch Automotive
- C&S Tyres
- Seven Day Inspections
- DVES (Government vehicles only)
Cayman Islands; 24th Annual Conference on Women’s Health: Care Of Women Over 50
Grand Cayman, , Cayman Islands
Wed, Nov 14 – Sat, Nov 17, 2018
Synopsis
Including topics on: Breast Cancer, Mental Health, Sexual Dysfunction, Urogynecology, Menopause, and much more…
Providers
Symposia Medicus
Dates
Wed, Nov 14 – Sat, Nov 17, 2018
Venue
The Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa
30620 Seven Mile Beach, Seven Mile Beach 0
Grand Cayman,
Cayman Islands
Contact Information
Phone: (925) 969-1789
Contact Name: Jim Goodrich
Contact E-mail: info@symposiamedicus.org
Website: http://www.symposiamedicus.org/Assets/Conference/1477/1477.html
Topics
Breast Cancer, Mental Health, Sexual Dysfunction, Urogynecology, Menopause, and much more…
Faculty
James Fiorica, MD, FACOG; Charles Rardin, MD; et.al
Est Attendance
175-225
Cayman Drama Society Acting Summer Camp
Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2018 Confirmed
The list of Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2018 is now officially confirmed and released by theDeputy Governor’s Office.
The list is as follows:
Remembrance Day: Monday, 12 November 2018;
Christmas: Tuesday, 25 December 2018; and
Boxing Day: Wednesday, 26 December 2018.
COMMUNITY EVENTS (Date Order)
SUN – FRI AUG 5 – 10
Youth Week 2018
The All Nations United Pentecostal Church is presents Youth Week 2018 under the theme New Heights No Limits Sunday – Friday (5 – 10 Aug) at 7pm nightly. There is a day session on Wednesday (8 Aug) at 10am.
MON – FRI AUG 6 – 10
Sister Islands Sports Department Summer Camps
Sister Islands Sports Department Summer Camps featuring Football is Monday – Friday (6 – 10 Aug) from 830am to 12pm at the Cayman Brac Sports Complex. Email Harold.sanford@gov.ky
TUE AUG 7
Ministry of Community Affairs Hosts Self-Harm Prevention Talks
The Ministry of Community Affairs is inviting the public to attend one of its five presentations, later this month, identifying self-harm and suicidal thoughts. The free presentations, being hosted with the support of the Alex Panton Foundation, will educate parents, residents and the community on how to identify self-harm and suicidal thoughts/behaviours. Attendees will also be advised about how to respond and who to reach out for help, guidance and support. The first meeting is Tuesday (7 Aug) at 630pm at the South Sound Community Center.
WED AUG 8
Ogier Stroke & Stride Race 2 of 3
The Ogier Stroke & Stride Race 2 of 3 is Wednesday (8 Aug) at 5:45pm at Sunset House. Learn more at caymanactive.com.
THU AUG 9
Community Thatch Plaiting Class
The Community Thatch Plaiting Class is Thursday (9 Aug) from 7 to 9pm at Heritage House.
DLP in Cayman Brac
Representatives from the Department of Labour and Pensions (DLP) will visit Cayman Brac on Thursday, 9 August 2018 to assist clients with any issues or disputes.
The DLP officials will be available from 9 a.m. to noon, and will re-open that afternoon from 1.30 p.m. to 3 p.m. to further assist clients.
The Cayman Brac DLP office is located at 256 Creek Road.
Appointments can be made by contacting Ms. Simone Whittaker via email at simone.whittaker@gov.ky or by calling 244-4038. Walk-ins are also welcome
SAT AUG 11
Memory Café
All persons with moderate stage dementia or any other form of forgetfulness along with their family members and care partners are invited to a Memory Cafe. There will be sing-alongs, story telling, art, crafts and games. The Memory Cafe will be held on Saturday 11th August from 10am to 1pm at the South Sound Community Centre. Please call 924-4170 for more information.
Back to School Fair
The Back to School Fair for students attending government primary schools in George Town South and George Town West between the ages of 5 and 12 is Saturday (11 Aug) from 4 to 6pm at the South Sound Community Center.
MON AUG 13
Community Thatch Plaiting Class
The Community Thatch Plaiting Class is Thursday (13 Sept) at Heritage House from 7 to 9pm.
MON – FRI AUG 13 – 17
YMCA Summer Camp
YMCA Summer Camp is Monday – Friday (13 – 17 Aug). Email ysummercamp@ymcacayman.ky
F.C. International free Football Camp
The F.C. International free Football Camp for boys and girls ages 4 – 16 Monday – Friday (13 – 17 Aug) at the George Town Primary School from 9am to 1pm. All kids get free lunch and a free t-shirt. For more information call 926.1993
WED AUG 15
Ogier Stroke & Stride Race 3 of 3
The Ogier Stroke & Stride Race 3 of 3 is Wednesday (15 Aug) at 5:45pm at Sunset House. Learn more at caymanactive.com.
Ministry of Community Affairs Hosts Self-Harm Prevention Talks
The Ministry of Community Affairs is inviting the public to attend one of its five presentations, later this month, identifying self-harm and suicidal thoughts. The free presentations, being hosted with the support of the Alex Panton Foundation, will educate parents, residents and the community on how to identify self-harm and suicidal thoughts/behaviours. Attendees will also be advised about how to respond and who to reach out for help, guidance and support. The next meeting is Wednesday (15 Aug) at 630pm at John Gray Memorial Church.
THU AUG 16
Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit
The Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit is Thursday (16 Aug) from 9am to 230pm at the District Office.
Come Back Home
The Cayman National Cultural Foundation presents the launch of Come Back Home, a Double Album featuring the Cayman Islands Folk Singers and the North Side Kitchen Band. The event is Thursday (16 Aug) at 6pm at Grand Old House. Tickets are 60 dollars
SAT AUG 18
CIIPA Charity 5 & 10K
CIIPA Charity 5 & 10K is Saturday (18 Aug) at 630am starting at Cricket Square. Learn more at caymanactive.com.
MON – FRI AUG 20 – 24
YMCA Summer Camp
YMCA Summer Camp is Monday – Friday (20 – 24 Aug). Email ysummercamp@ymcacayman.ky.
WED AUG 22 – WED NOV 7
No Farmers & Artisans Market
The weekly Farmers & Artisans Market, held Wednesdays from 12-7 p.m. at Camana Bay, will take a seasonal break for a few months between mid-August and mid-November. The final Farmers & Artisans Market prior to the break will take place on Wednesday, August 15, with the market returning in its previous format on Wednesday, November 14
SAT AUG 25
Lecture with Fashion Designer Jawara Alleyne
The National Gallery presents a Lecture with Fashion Designer Jawara Alleyne on Saturday (25 Aug) from 6 to 7pm.
Variety Concert
The Brac Community Theatre Company presents: Variety Concert at 7pm at the Aston Rutty Center on Saturday (25 Aug).
MON AUG 27
Schools in the Sister Islands reopen
All Schools in the Sister Islands reopen for Term 1 of the 2018/19 year on August 27th.
TUE – THU AUG 28 -30
Domestic Violence Intervention Training program
The Family Resource Centre is hosting a free three-day Domestic Violence Intervention Training program in the Brac Reef Resort Conference Room, Cayman Brac on Tuesday, 28 to Thursday, 30 August 2018, 8.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The certificate course is for frontline professionals or those who want to learn more about the dynamics of abusive relationships and help others. To register, please call the FRC at 949-0006 or email frc@gov.ky.
WED AUG 29
Ministry of Community Affairs Hosts Self-Harm Prevention Talks
The Ministry of Community Affairs is inviting the public to attend one of its five presentations, later this month, identifying self-harm and suicidal thoughts. The free presentations, being hosted with the support of the Alex Panton Foundation, will educate parents, residents and the community on how to identify self-harm and suicidal thoughts/behaviours. Attendees will also be advised about how to respond and who to reach out for help, guidance and support. The next meeting is Wednesday (29 Aug) at 7pm at Bodden Town Civic Center.
THU AUG 30
Cayman Brac Summary Court
Cayman Brac Summary Court is Thursday (30 Aug).
Community Thatch Plaiting Class
The Community Thatch Plaiting Class is Thursday (30 Aug) from 7 to 9pm at Heritage House.
Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit
The Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit is Thursday (30 Aug) from 9am to 230pm at the District Office.
FRI AUG 31
Fun Under the Sun photography competition
If you have a kid between the ages of 10-14 that likes to take photos and have fun, then we would like to invite them to participate in the Fun Under the Sun photography competition! We would like to encourage the kids to submit 1 photo per student if they would like to participate to FunUnderTheSun2018@gmail.com. The deadline is August 31st.
SAT SEP 1
Cayman Brac Annual Fry Jack Bonanza
The Rotary Club of Cayman Brac Annual Fry Jack Bonanza is Saturday (1 Sept).
WED SEP 5
Ministry of Community Affairs Hosts Self-Harm Prevention Talks
The Ministry of Community Affairs is inviting the public to attend one of its five presentations, later this month, identifying self-harm and suicidal thoughts. The free presentations, being hosted with the support of the Alex Panton Foundation, will educate parents, residents and the community on how to identify self-harm and suicidal thoughts/behaviours. Attendees will also be advised about how to respond and who to reach out for help, guidance and support. The next meeting is Wednesday (5 Sept) at 7pm at the North Side Civic Center
LA in Cayman Brac
Members of the Cayman Islands cabinet and elected members of the Legislative Assembly and staff will travel to Cayman Brac in early September, to conduct their meetings there. Cabinet will meet in the District Administration Building on Tuesday, 4 September, 2018, and the fifth meeting of the Legislative Assembly will be at the Aston Rutty Centre on the Bluff beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, 5 September. Radio Cayman and CIGTV will broadcast the audio of the LA meeting live.
THU SEP 6
Celebrate Cayman Celebrations: 60 Years of our Coat of Arms
Celebrate Cayman Celebrations: 60 Years of our Coat of Arms heads to Cayman Brac on Thursday (6 Sept). Log on to celebratecayman.ky for more information.
Camana Bay August Events
If your children are still interested in attending a summer camp, Starfish Village is offering weekdays filled with arts, crafts, field trips, games and more. Shutterbugs interested in learning the art of photography can embark on a photographic tour with the professionals from Picture This Studios. Camps and classes are not just for little ones this summer, as Cayman Music School is offering guitar classes for beginners ages 15 and up! If you have always wanted to try out your guitar skills and learn how to read music notation then this is the class for you.
This summer Camana Bay is also introducing Rooftop Yoga with both sunset and sunrise sessions on Mondays and Fridays respectively, led by the experts from Align. This is the perfect way to start every morning and end every evening with a mentally and physically rewarding workout.
Don’t forget to catch the last Summer Moonlight & Movies on August 7 with the family for a screening of Lilo & Stich under the stars!
The Farmers & Artisans Market will take a temporary break after August 15 until November. During this time, low season for international visitors and a traditionally slower growing season for Cayman’s harvest, we will offer a smaller farmers-only market in Heliconia Court, the courtyard located in between One Nexus Way and 18 Forum Lane. This Market will be held on both Wednesdays and Saturdays to allow plenty of opportunities for locals to get their fresh produce! We are pleased to continue offering this complimentary community initiative in support of the island’s farmers.
For more real-time updates and what’s happening at Camana Bay, remember to download the Camana Bay Events App, available for download on the App Store or Google Play.
Warm Regards,
The Camana Bay Marketing Team
Here is a quick look at August’s special events:
Starfish Village Summer Camp
Weekdays
8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Starfish Village
Rooftop Yoga at Camana Bay
Mondays throughout August
5:30-6:30 p.m.
Fridays throughout August
6:30-7:30 a.m.
Rooftop of 62 Forum Lane (Cayman National Building)
Shutterbugs Camp
Monday, August 6 and 13 and Friday, August 10 & 17
9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Picture This Studios
Guitar for Beginners
Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout August
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Cayman Music School
Summer Moonlight & Movies
Tuesday, August 7
7 p.m.
the Crescent
