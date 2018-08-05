iNews Briefs & Community Events

Appointments can be made by contacting Ms. Simone Whittaker via email at simone.whittaker@gov.ky or by calling 244-4038. Walk-ins are also welcome

The DLP officials will be available from 9 a.m. to noon, and will re-open that afternoon from 1.30 p.m. to 3 p.m. to further assist clients.

Representatives from the Department of Labour and Pensions (DLP) will visit Cayman Brac on Thursday, 9 August 2018 to assist clients with any issues or disputes.

The Community Thatch Plaiting Class is Thursday (9 Aug) from 7 to 9pm at Heritage House.

The Ogier Stroke & Stride Race 2 of 3 is Wednesday (8 Aug) at 5:45pm at Sunset House. Learn more at caymanactive.com.

The Ministry of Community Affairs is inviting the public to attend one of its five presentations, later this month, identifying self-harm and suicidal thoughts. The free presentations, being hosted with the support of the Alex Panton Foundation, will educate parents, residents and the community on how to identify self-harm and suicidal thoughts/behaviours. Attendees will also be advised about how to respond and who to reach out for help, guidance and support. The first meeting is Tuesday (7 Aug) at 630pm at the South Sound Community Center.

Sister Islands Sports Department Summer Camps featuring Football is Monday – Friday (6 – 10 Aug) from 830am to 12pm at the Cayman Brac Sports Complex. Email Harold.sanford@gov.ky

The All Nations United Pentecostal Church is presents Youth Week 2018 under the theme New Heights No Limits Sunday – Friday (5 – 10 Aug) at 7pm nightly. There is a day session on Wednesday (8 Aug) at 10am.

The list of Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2018 is now officially confirmed and released by the Deputy Governor ’s Office.

SAT AUG 11

Memory Café All persons with moderate stage dementia or any other form of forgetfulness along with their family members and care partners are invited to a Memory Cafe. There will be sing-alongs, story telling, art, crafts and games. The Memory Cafe will be held on Saturday 11th August from 10am to 1pm at the South Sound Community Centre. Please call 924-4170 for more information. Back to School Fair The Back to School Fair for students attending government primary schools in George Town South and George Town West between the ages of 5 and 12 is Saturday (11 Aug) from 4 to 6pm at the South Sound Community Center. MON AUG 13 Community Thatch Plaiting Class The Community Thatch Plaiting Class is Thursday (13 Sept) at Heritage House from 7 to 9pm. MON – FRI AUG 13 – 17 YMCA Summer Camp YMCA Summer Camp is Monday – Friday (13 – 17 Aug). Email ysummercamp@ymcacayman.ky F.C. International free Football Camp The F.C. International free Football Camp for boys and girls ages 4 – 16 Monday – Friday (13 – 17 Aug) at the George Town Primary School from 9am to 1pm. All kids get free lunch and a free t-shirt. For more information call 926.1993 WED AUG 15 Ogier Stroke & Stride Race 3 of 3 The Ogier Stroke & Stride Race 3 of 3 is Wednesday (15 Aug) at 5:45pm at Sunset House. Learn more at caymanactive.com. Ministry of Community Affairs Hosts Self-Harm Prevention Talks The Ministry of Community Affairs is inviting the public to attend one of its five presentations, later this month, identifying self-harm and suicidal thoughts. The free presentations, being hosted with the support of the Alex Panton Foundation, will educate parents, residents and the community on how to identify self-harm and suicidal thoughts/behaviours. Attendees will also be advised about how to respond and who to reach out for help, guidance and support. The next meeting is Wednesday (15 Aug) at 630pm at John Gray Memorial Church. THU AUG 16 Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit The Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit is Thursday (16 Aug) from 9am to 230pm at the District Office. Come Back Home The Cayman National Cultural Foundation presents the launch of Come Back Home, a Double Album featuring the Cayman Islands Folk Singers and the North Side Kitchen Band. The event is Thursday (16 Aug) at 6pm at Grand Old House. Tickets are 60 dollars SAT AUG 18 CIIPA Charity 5 & 10K CIIPA Charity 5 & 10K is Saturday (18 Aug) at 630am starting at Cricket Square. Learn more at caymanactive.com. MON – FRI AUG 20 – 24 YMCA Summer Camp YMCA Summer Camp is Monday – Friday (20 – 24 Aug). Email ysummercamp@ymcacayman.ky. WED AUG 22 – WED NOV 7

No Farmers & Artisans Market The weekly Farmers & Artisans Market, held Wednesdays from 12-7 p.m. at Camana Bay, will take a seasonal break for a few months between mid-August and mid-November. The final Farmers & Artisans Market prior to the break will take place on Wednesday, August 15, with the market returning in its previous format on Wednesday, November 14 SAT AUG 25 Lecture with Fashion Designer Jawara Alleyne The National Gallery presents a Lecture with Fashion Designer Jawara Alleyne on Saturday (25 Aug) from 6 to 7pm. Variety Concert The Brac Community Theatre Company presents: Variety Concert at 7pm at the Aston Rutty Center on Saturday (25 Aug). MON AUG 27 Schools in the Sister Islands reopen All Schools in the Sister Islands reopen for Term 1 of the 2018/19 year on August 27th. TUE – THU AUG 28 -30 Domestic Violence Intervention Training program The Family Resource Centre is hosting a free three-day Domestic Violence Intervention Training program in the Brac Reef Resort Conference Room, Cayman Brac on Tuesday, 28 to Thursday, 30 August 2018, 8.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The certificate course is for frontline professionals or those who want to learn more about the dynamics of abusive relationships and help others. To register, please call the FRC at 949-0006 or email frc@gov.ky. WED AUG 29 Ministry of Community Affairs Hosts Self-Harm Prevention Talks The Ministry of Community Affairs is inviting the public to attend one of its five presentations, later this month, identifying self-harm and suicidal thoughts. The free presentations, being hosted with the support of the Alex Panton Foundation, will educate parents, residents and the community on how to identify self-harm and suicidal thoughts/behaviours. Attendees will also be advised about how to respond and who to reach out for help, guidance and support. The next meeting is Wednesday (29 Aug) at 7pm at Bodden Town Civic Center. THU AUG 30 Cayman Brac Summary Court Cayman Brac Summary Court is Thursday (30 Aug). Community Thatch Plaiting Class The Community Thatch Plaiting Class is Thursday (30 Aug) from 7 to 9pm at Heritage House. Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit The Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit is Thursday (30 Aug) from 9am to 230pm at the District Office.

FRI AUG 31

Fun Under the Sun photography competition If you have a kid between the ages of 10-14 that likes to take photos and have fun, then we would like to invite them to participate in the Fun Under the Sun photography competition! We would like to encourage the kids to submit 1 photo per student if they would like to participate to FunUnderTheSun2018@gmail.com. The deadline is August 31st. SAT SEP 1 Cayman Brac Annual Fry Jack Bonanza The Rotary Club of Cayman Brac Annual Fry Jack Bonanza is Saturday (1 Sept).

WED SEP 5

Ministry of Community Affairs Hosts Self-Harm Prevention Talks The Ministry of Community Affairs is inviting the public to attend one of its five presentations, later this month, identifying self-harm and suicidal thoughts. The free presentations, being hosted with the support of the Alex Panton Foundation, will educate parents, residents and the community on how to identify self-harm and suicidal thoughts/behaviours. Attendees will also be advised about how to respond and who to reach out for help, guidance and support. The next meeting is Wednesday (5 Sept) at 7pm at the North Side Civic Center LA in Cayman Brac Members of the Cayman Islands cabinet and elected members of the Legislative Assembly and staff will travel to Cayman Brac in early September, to conduct their meetings there. Cabinet will meet in the District Administration Building on Tuesday, 4 September, 2018, and the fifth meeting of the Legislative Assembly will be at the Aston Rutty Centre on the Bluff beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, 5 September. Radio Cayman and CIGTV will broadcast the audio of the LA meeting live.

THU SEP 6