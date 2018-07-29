iNews Briefs & Community Events

Cayman Islands: From RCIPS



Motor Vehicle Collision Involving a Cyclist, 26 July

Just after 8:30PM yesterday, police and other emergency services were dispatched by the 9-1-1 Communication Centre to Gerrard Smith Avenue, Cayman Brac where it was reported that there was a motor vehicle collision involving a cyclist.

The collision occurred when a white Hyundai and a bicycle was travelling along Gerrard Smith Avenue. Both were travelling along the left lane and both in opposite direction when they collided.

The cyclist, who is a woman from Cayman Brac, received emergency treatment at the Faith Hospital. Due to the seriousness of her injuries, she was air lifted around 5AM to the Health City Hospital in East End, Grand Cayman by the Air Operations Unit. The woman is still in critical condition and has suffered life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai H1 did not receive any injuries.

The collision is under police investigation.

Police are asking that anyone with information pertaining to this incident, is to please call the Cayman Brac Police Station at 948-0331 or 926-0635 .

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link:https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.

Robbery along South Church Street, 26 July

Just about 11:20PM last night, police and other emergency services were dispatched by the 9-1-1 Communication Centre to South Church Street, where it was reported that a man who was travelling home from work on his bicycle was robbed by three men.

It appears that a man hid behind a container at a construction site on South Church Street in the vicinity of Thompson Way, when he hit the victim on the back of his head, causing him to fall off his bike to the ground.

Another robber, who carried a knife, took a number of personal items from the victim and threatened to stab him.

One robber was described as tall, and wearing a black hoodie and black pants, with a face covering. Another robber was described as being short and wearing a white marina and black shorts, also with something covering his face. There was no description provided for the third man.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he received treatment and was later released.

The matter is currently under investigation by police, and anyone with any information is encouraged to contact George Town CID at 949-4222, or to submit a tip anonymously directly to police athttp://www.rcips.ky/submit-a- tip or through Crime Stoppers at 800-8477 or online athttp://www.crimestoppers.ky/ home/ .

Cayman Islands NRA to carry out work on Agnes Way roundabout

The National Roads Authority (NRA) would like to notify the public that work will be conducted on the Agnes Way roundabout, in the vicinity of the Linford Pierson Highway, on Friday, 27 July through Sunday, 29 July 2018.

Agnes Way will be closed in order to facilitate the work and will remain closed through Saturday and Sunday. Local access will be granted for residents and businesses along the road.

Traffic will be diverted to the roundabout near Bobby Thompson Road. Motorists are asked to use caution in the area and pay attention to all signs.

For more information contact the NRA at 946-7780.

Cayman Islands: CARE Quiz Night is on Wednesday, 1st August

Come join in the fun and test the gray matter!

Not able to make it on Wednesday, then please help us raise much needed funds by spreading the word about our quiz night. You can download the quiz poster by clicking on the following link:

http://files.constantcontact.com/7aa72710101/316ede41-6aac-407a-85ae-114224e211d1.pdf

and spread the word in your office and on community boards.

Steve Smith: Ex-Australia captain will play in Caribbean Premier League

From BBC

Ex-Australia captain Steve Smith will play in the Caribbean Premier League as he continues his 12-month ban from Australian cricket for ball-tampering.

He cannot play international or state cricket after his “leadership” role in the incident in March.

His ban does not extend to competitions outside Australia and he returned to competitive action in Canada in June.

The 29-year-old will play for Barbados Tridents in the CPL in place of Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.

Smith, who is still the top-ranked Test batsman, has scored 3,124 runs in all T20 cricket.

For more: https://www.bbc.com/sport/cricket/44950357

Drowning in plastic: The Caribbean beach covered in 30 tonnes of waste plastic

From BBC

Thirty tonnes of plastic have been swept up onto the beaches of the Dominican Republic following a recent storm.

Waste plastic is a growing problem for the world’s oceans – and this clip shows just how bad the problem has become.

For more;https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsround/44949634

The Blockchain helps families too…

By Ronnie Welch

It can be frustrating as a parent, when your children are always asking for money, but won’t put in the time to do the chores at home. Well, blockchain is working to make a change for that as well. A family company has started a company called URAllowance. The company is created so that it can help remind children to do their chores so that they can get their allowance or reward. It can be set up however the parents want it to be set up, and the contracts are based on a timer, for example, if you were on your way to work and you wanted your children to empty the dishwasher. You would tell them to send them a contract in the app. When the child completed the contract they would click the complete and then the parents would have time to approve the task was done correctly, and the child would then get their allowance.

It is a very smart way to use the blockchain and bring the family closer together. Would you like to hear more about this new blockchain company? We even have a kid who uses the system who can speak to it.

Email: ronnie@cwrpartners.com

SAS Steps up efforts to bring Nanosatellite Communications to the Caribbean

By Annamarie Nyirady From Satellite Today

IMAGE: An artist rendition of an SAS Pearl nanosatellite. Photo: SAS

U.K.-based Sky and Space Global (SAS), which works to provide affordable communications to the world’s equatorial regions, is stepping up its efforts to bring nanosatellite-based communications to the Caribbean. SAS is holding discussions with the Caribbean Telecommunications Union (CTU) about the use of its nanosatellite technology, following a successful demonstration of the company’s Three Diamonds telecommunications network. The demonstration of the narrowband network’s capabilities took place in Georgetown, Guyana on Jul. 12.

SAS successfully launched nanosatellites for its Three Diamonds network in 2017. The company plans to launch a constellation of 200 nanosatellites in the beginning of 2019, with full-scale deployment to follow in 2020.

SAS’ Pearls constellation will provide nanosatellite narrowband services to the Caribbean region after its deployment in 2019.

For more: https://www.satellitetoday.com/launch/2018/07/24/sas-steps-up-efforts-to-bring-nanosatellite-communications-to-the-caribbean/

SADC secretariat proposes members back Namibia’s Cotonou stand on Caribbean and Pacific island states

From Nambian Broadcasting Corporation

SADC Secretariat has proposed that member states back Namibia’s position for the Caribbean and Pacific countries to remain part of the Cotonou agreement.

SADC’s Executive Secretary, Stergomena Lawrence-Tax shared this and other preparations for the SADC summit with President Hage Geingob and cluster ministers.

IMAGE: Photo credits: Namibian Presidency

For more: http://www.nbc.na/news/sadc-secretariat-proposes-members-back-namibias-cotonou-stand-caribbean-and-pacific-island

Longest recorded female underwater human chain made on Grand Cayman

Eighty-four women, including guides, instructors and recreational divers took part in a record-breaking bid last Saturday (23). It marked International Women’s Dive Day.

The women linked hands underwater to form an all female underwater human chain.

It was executed at Divetech’s shore diving site situated at Lighthouse Point,West Bay.

The event was held to raise money for the Breast Cancer Foundation.

We understand over $2,600 was raised.

Cayman Islands: NRA Announces Construction of the Elgin Avenue Extension

The National Roads Authority (NRA) has begun construction of the Elgin Avenue extension.

The construction will extend east of Elgin Avenue from the CNB roundabout, connecting to a new two-lane roundabout, with exits to Printer Way and Crewe Road. When construction is complete motorist will not be able to access Printer Way via Thomas Russell Avenue.

Construction will last approximately four months. During the construction period drivers are asked to keep watch for traffic diversions and asked to drive with caution.

NRA thanks the public for their patience during these roadworks, and look forward to providing the benefit of these much-needed improvements.

Please call 946-7780 or Email nra@nra.ky if you have any questions or comments regarding this project.