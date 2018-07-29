iNews Briefs & Community Events

NOTE: See also Community Events listed in DATE ORDER below articles and notices
Cayman Drama Society Presents “Diary of Anne Frank“
Earlybird tickets go on sale on Monday with a 10% discount using the code:Earlyb1rd and this lasts until Aug 6th
THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
A Play by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett
Based upon “Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl”
Newly Adapted by Wendy Kesselman
Set in World War II, The Diary Of Anne Frank has been brought back to life by Wendy Kesselman in this powerful and emotional new adaptation of the original diary. Come be a fly on the wall in The Secret Annex, where a group of desperate Jewish people are living in hiding from the Nazi regime. Watch the highs and lows of their underground life together during World War Two, through the eyes of the most positive household member. This new version brings history to our stage through a youthful voice of hope, and a young girls dream of becoming a writer.
Cayman Islands: CARE Quiz Night is on Wednesday, 1st August
Come join in the fun and test the gray matter!
Cayman Islands: NRA Announces Construction of the Elgin Avenue Extension
The National Roads Authority (NRA) has begun construction of the Elgin Avenue extension.
The construction will extend east of Elgin Avenue from the CNB roundabout, connecting to a new two-lane roundabout, with exits to Printer Way and Crewe Road. When construction is complete motorist will not be able to access Printer Way via Thomas Russell Avenue.
Construction will last approximately four months. During the construction period drivers are asked to keep watch for traffic diversions and asked to drive with caution.
NRA thanks the public for their patience during these roadworks, and look forward to providing the benefit of these much-needed improvements.
Please call 946-7780 or Email nra@nra.ky if you have any questions or comments regarding this project.
Cayman Islands school entry screenings continue
The Public Health Department reminds parents that school entry screening continues.
All students entering government or private schools for the first time are required to have health screenings before the new school year begins in August
Health screenings will continue to take place at the John Gray High School medical Centre from now until 17 August, and at the Public Health Department at the Cayman Islands Hospital from 20 – 31 August 2018.
Completed forms from private physicians should be submitted to the Public Health Department, Monday to Friday between 8.30 a.m. and 4.30 p.m.
For school entry screenings in Cayman Brac, call the Public Health Nurse, Faith Hospital on 948- 2243
For further information call: 326-4890, 326-3882 or 925-5401.
Cayman Islands: NPO Registration Sessions Continue
General Registry staff are continuing to assist persons who have yet to apply to register their charitable organisations under The Non-Profit Organisation Law.
Ahead of the law’s 31 July registration deadline, Registry staff will help persons to complete their registration documents everyTuesday and Thursday, from 5pm to 7:30pm, at General Registry’s offices on the ground floor of the Government Administration Building. The sessions, which are on an appointment basis, begin on Tuesday, 17 July, and are expected to last until Tuesday, 31 July.
The sessions will allow persons who have not yet registered to receive face-to-face assistance with completing and submitting registration applications. General Registry will still need time to process documentation. Once approved, applicants will be notified of their successful filing and a certificate of registration will be issued.
To book a day and time for the sessions, email paul.inniss@gov.ky or cigenreg@gov.ky.
Caribbean Palliative Care Conference, at the Westin Resort Cayman Islands
September 27 @ 1:00 pm – 8:00 pm Free
This is a free conference hosted by Cayman HospiceCare.
HospiceCare have had the privilege of hosting Palliative Care Conferences in 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2016. Their goal with these international conferences is to broaden the palliative and end-of-life education and encourage not only their own staff but also their interdisciplinary colleagues, who share the same challenges and responsibilities as they do in hospice and palliative care.
Date:
September 27
Time:
1:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Cost: Free
Website: http://www.caymanhospicecare.ky/
Organizer HospiceCare
Phone: 345-945-7447
Email: info@caymanhospicecare.ky
Website: www.caymanhospicecare.ky
Cayman Brac: Domestic Violence Intervention Training Programme
The Family Resource Centre (FRC) is hosting a free three-day Domestic Violence Intervention Training programme (DVITP) in the Brac Reef Resort Conference Room, Cayman Brac on Tuesday, 28 to Thursday, 30 August 2018, 8.30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The certificate course is for frontline professionals or those who want to learn more about the dynamics of abusive relationships and help others.
To register, please call the FRC at 949-0006 or email frc@gov.ky.
100WF | 3rd Annual Corporate Mixology Competition to benefit Special Needs Foundation Cayman Islands
When:
September 20, 2018 – 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Click here for more information: http://www.cayman.finance/events2/100wf-3rd-annual-corporate-mixology-competition-benefit-special-needs-foundation-cayman/
Location:
Karoo, Camana Bay
The Cresent at Camana Bay, Cayman Islands
iNews Briefs & Community Events
Cayman Islands: From RCIPS
Motor Vehicle Collision Involving a Cyclist, 26 July
Just after 8:30PM yesterday, police and other emergency services were dispatched by the 9-1-1 Communication Centre to Gerrard Smith Avenue, Cayman Brac where it was reported that there was a motor vehicle collision involving a cyclist.
The collision occurred when a white Hyundai and a bicycle was travelling along Gerrard Smith Avenue. Both were travelling along the left lane and both in opposite direction when they collided.
The cyclist, who is a woman from Cayman Brac, received emergency treatment at the Faith Hospital. Due to the seriousness of her injuries, she was air lifted around 5AM to the Health City Hospital in East End, Grand Cayman by the Air Operations Unit. The woman is still in critical condition and has suffered life threatening injuries.
The driver of the Hyundai H1 did not receive any injuries.
The collision is under police investigation.
Police are asking that anyone with information pertaining to this incident, is to please call the Cayman Brac Police Station at 948-0331 or 926-0635.
Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link:https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.
Robbery along South Church Street, 26 July
Just about 11:20PM last night, police and other emergency services were dispatched by the 9-1-1 Communication Centre to South Church Street, where it was reported that a man who was travelling home from work on his bicycle was robbed by three men.
It appears that a man hid behind a container at a construction site on South Church Street in the vicinity of Thompson Way, when he hit the victim on the back of his head, causing him to fall off his bike to the ground.
Another robber, who carried a knife, took a number of personal items from the victim and threatened to stab him.
One robber was described as tall, and wearing a black hoodie and black pants, with a face covering. Another robber was described as being short and wearing a white marina and black shorts, also with something covering his face. There was no description provided for the third man.
The victim was taken to the hospital where he received treatment and was later released.
The matter is currently under investigation by police, and anyone with any information is encouraged to contact George Town CID at 949-4222, or to submit a tip anonymously directly to police athttp://www.rcips.ky/submit-a-
Cayman Islands NRA to carry out work on Agnes Way roundabout
The National Roads Authority (NRA) would like to notify the public that work will be conducted on the Agnes Way roundabout, in the vicinity of the Linford Pierson Highway, on Friday, 27 July through Sunday, 29 July 2018.
Agnes Way will be closed in order to facilitate the work and will remain closed through Saturday and Sunday. Local access will be granted for residents and businesses along the road.
Traffic will be diverted to the roundabout near Bobby Thompson Road. Motorists are asked to use caution in the area and pay attention to all signs.
For more information contact the NRA at 946-7780.
Not able to make it on Wednesday, then please help us raise much needed funds by spreading the word about our quiz night. You can download the quiz poster by clicking on the following link:
http://files.constantcontact.com/7aa72710101/316ede41-6aac-407a-85ae-114224e211d1.pdf
and spread the word in your office and on community boards.
Steve Smith: Ex-Australia captain will play in Caribbean Premier League
Ex-Australia captain Steve Smith will play in the Caribbean Premier League as he continues his 12-month ban from Australian cricket for ball-tampering.
He cannot play international or state cricket after his “leadership” role in the incident in March.
His ban does not extend to competitions outside Australia and he returned to competitive action in Canada in June.
The 29-year-old will play for Barbados Tridents in the CPL in place of Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.
Smith, who is still the top-ranked Test batsman, has scored 3,124 runs in all T20 cricket.
For more: https://www.bbc.com/sport/cricket/44950357
Drowning in plastic: The Caribbean beach covered in 30 tonnes of waste plastic
Thirty tonnes of plastic have been swept up onto the beaches of the Dominican Republic following a recent storm.
Waste plastic is a growing problem for the world’s oceans – and this clip shows just how bad the problem has become.
For more;https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsround/44949634
The Blockchain helps families too…
By Ronnie Welch
It can be frustrating as a parent, when your children are always asking for money, but won’t put in the time to do the chores at home. Well, blockchain is working to make a change for that as well. A family company has started a company called URAllowance. The company is created so that it can help remind children to do their chores so that they can get their allowance or reward. It can be set up however the parents want it to be set up, and the contracts are based on a timer, for example, if you were on your way to work and you wanted your children to empty the dishwasher. You would tell them to send them a contract in the app. When the child completed the contract they would click the complete and then the parents would have time to approve the task was done correctly, and the child would then get their allowance.
It is a very smart way to use the blockchain and bring the family closer together. Would you like to hear more about this new blockchain company? We even have a kid who uses the system who can speak to it.
Email: ronnie@cwrpartners.com
SAS Steps up efforts to bring Nanosatellite Communications to the Caribbean
By Annamarie Nyirady From Satellite Today
IMAGE: An artist rendition of an SAS Pearl nanosatellite. Photo: SAS
U.K.-based Sky and Space Global (SAS), which works to provide affordable communications to the world’s equatorial regions, is stepping up its efforts to bring nanosatellite-based communications to the Caribbean. SAS is holding discussions with the Caribbean Telecommunications Union (CTU) about the use of its nanosatellite technology, following a successful demonstration of the company’s Three Diamonds telecommunications network. The demonstration of the narrowband network’s capabilities took place in Georgetown, Guyana on Jul. 12.
SAS successfully launched nanosatellites for its Three Diamonds network in 2017. The company plans to launch a constellation of 200 nanosatellites in the beginning of 2019, with full-scale deployment to follow in 2020.
SAS’ Pearls constellation will provide nanosatellite narrowband services to the Caribbean region after its deployment in 2019.
For more: https://www.satellitetoday.com/launch/2018/07/24/sas-steps-up-efforts-to-bring-nanosatellite-communications-to-the-caribbean/
SADC secretariat proposes members back Namibia’s Cotonou stand on Caribbean and Pacific island states
From Nambian Broadcasting Corporation
SADC Secretariat has proposed that member states back Namibia’s position for the Caribbean and Pacific countries to remain part of the Cotonou agreement.
SADC’s Executive Secretary, Stergomena Lawrence-Tax shared this and other preparations for the SADC summit with President Hage Geingob and cluster ministers.
IMAGE: Photo credits: Namibian Presidency
For more: http://www.nbc.na/news/sadc-secretariat-proposes-members-back-namibias-cotonou-stand-caribbean-and-pacific-island
Longest recorded female underwater human chain made on Grand Cayman
Eighty-four women, including guides, instructors and recreational divers took part in a record-breaking bid last Saturday (23). It marked International Women’s Dive Day.
The women linked hands underwater to form an all female underwater human chain.
It was executed at Divetech’s shore diving site situated at Lighthouse Point,West Bay.
The event was held to raise money for the Breast Cancer Foundation.
We understand over $2,600 was raised.
Cayman Islands; North Side District Community Meeting Thursday, 26 July
The RCIPS, along with the North Side District Council, will be holding a District Community Meeting in North Side on Thursday evening, 26 July. The meeting will be held at 8:00PM at the North Side Civic Centre.
The meeting is open to the public and residents are encouraged to attend in order to express concerns and ask questions. Refreshments will be served.
Cayman Islands Andy’s Auto Inspections on hold
The Department of Vehicle and Drivers Licensing (DVDL) would like to inform the public that Andy’s Auto will not be conducting vehicle inspections from 11 July – 17 August, as the certified inspector will be off island.
During this period vehicle owners can visit the DVDL offices to have their vehicle inspected, or visit one of the following authorised private garage facilities:
- G.T. Automotive
- Prestige Motors
- Tony’s Toys
- Car City Service
- Vampt Motors
- Automotive Art
- Euro Car
- Superior Auto
- Arch Automotive
- C&S Tyres
- Seven Day Inspections
- DVES (Government vehicles only)
Cayman Islands; 24th Annual Conference on Women’s Health: Care Of Women Over 50
Grand Cayman, , Cayman Islands
Wed, Nov 14 – Sat, Nov 17, 2018
Synopsis
Including topics on: Breast Cancer, Mental Health, Sexual Dysfunction, Urogynecology, Menopause, and much more…
Providers
Symposia Medicus
Dates
Wed, Nov 14 – Sat, Nov 17, 2018
Venue
The Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa
30620 Seven Mile Beach, Seven Mile Beach 0
Grand Cayman,
Cayman Islands
Contact Information
Phone: (925) 969-1789
Contact Name: Jim Goodrich
Contact E-mail: info@symposiamedicus.org
Website: http://www.symposiamedicus.org/Assets/Conference/1477/1477.html
Topics
Breast Cancer, Mental Health, Sexual Dysfunction, Urogynecology, Menopause, and much more…
Faculty
James Fiorica, MD, FACOG; Charles Rardin, MD; et.al
Est Attendance
175-225
Cayman Drama Society Acting Summer Camp
For more information about KAABOO Cayman, visit www.kaaboocayman.com
Extension for all Cayman Islands contractors to Register
The Builders Board has extended the deadline for all local contractors to register with the board. The contractors’ deadline is now Tuesday 31 July, 2018.
This registration requirement is for general and civil contractors, residential and building contractors as well as trade contractors.
For fees and registration forms that are available online, contractors should visit www.planning.ky/boards-all/builders-board
Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2018 Confirmed
The list of Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2018 is now officially confirmed and released by theDeputy Governor’s Office.
The list is as follows:
Remembrance Day: Monday, 12 November 2018;
Christmas: Tuesday, 25 December 2018; and
Boxing Day: Wednesday, 26 December 2018.
COMMUNITY EVENTS (Date Order)
MON JUL 23 – FRI AUG 3
National Trust Summer Camp
The National Trust Summer Camp is July 23rd through August 3rd at Dart Park. For more information call 749-1121.
Sister Islands Sports Department Summer Camps
Sister Islands Sports Department Summer Camps featuring Basketball is Monday – Friday (23 – 27 Jul) from 830am to 12pm at LSHS Court. Email Harold.sanford@gov.ky.
MON – FRI JUL 30 – AUG 3
Vacation Bible School
Boatswain Bay Presbyterian Church is hosting Vacation Bible School Monday – Friday (30 Jul – 3 Aug) from 830am to 12pm.
Acting Summer Camp
CayStage at the Prospect Playhouse is hosting an Acting Summer Camp Monday – Friday (30 Jul – 3 Aug) for ages 12 – 16 from 9am to 3pm. Visit cds.ky to book.
Sister Islands Sports Department Summer Camps
Sister Islands Sports Department Summer Camps featuring a Jr Lifeguard Camp is Monday – Friday (30 Jul – 3 Aug) from 830am to 12pm. Email Harold.sanford@gov.ky.
Shipwrecked Rescued by Jesus Vacation Bible School
You’re invited to Shipwrecked Rescued by Jesus Vacation Bible School for ages 5 – 12 at the Church of God Chapel in West Bay from 6 to 8pm July 30th – August 3rd. To register, call 324.8151.
CICSA Back to School Backpack distribution
CICSA Back to School, Members Backpack distribution takes place July 30th-August 3rd, daily from 1-6pm at the CICSA office located on the second floor of the Hospital Road Plaza, above the Number one shoe shop. Members are being asked to kindly bring identification and a recent copy of your pay slip which shows the $5 fee deduction.
TUE JUL 31
Summer Moonlight & Movies
Summer Moonlight & Movies continues on Tuesday (31Jul) at 7pm at the Crescent in Camana Bay.
THU AUG 2
Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit
The Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit is Thursday (2 Aug) from 9am to 230pm at the District Office.
SAT AUG 4
Fundraising Breakfast
You’re invited to a fundraising breakfast at the farmers market on Saturday (4 Aug) from 6 to 10am. Proceeds go toward the National Youth Culinary Team.
SUN – FRI AUG 5 – 10
Youth Week 2018
The All Nations United Pentecostal Church is presents Youth Week 2018 under the theme New Heights No Limits Sunday – Friday (5 – 10 Aug) at 7pm nightly. There is a day session on Wednesday (8 Aug) at 10am.
MON – FRI AUG 6 – 10
Sister Islands Sports Department Summer Camps
Sister Islands Sports Department Summer Camps featuring Football is Monday – Friday (6 – 10 Aug) from 830am to 12pm at the Cayman Brac Sports Complex. Email Harold.sanford@gov.ky
THU AUG 9
Community Thatch Plaiting Class
The Community Thatch Plaiting Class is Thursday (9 Aug) from 7 to 9pm at Heritage House.
MON – FRI JUL 13 – 17
YMCA Summer Camp
YMCA Summer Camp is Monday – Friday (13 – 17 Aug). Email ysummercamp@ymcacayman.ky
F.C. International free Football Camp
The F.C. International free Football Camp for boys and girls ages 4 – 16 Monday – Friday (13 – 17 Aug) at the George Town Primary School from 9am to 1pm. All kids get free lunch and a free t-shirt. For more information call 926.1993
THU AUG 16
Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit
The Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit is Thursday (16 Aug) from 9am to 230pm at the District Office.
MON – FRI AUG 20 – 24
YMCA Summer Camp
YMCA Summer Camp is Monday – Friday (20 – 24 Aug). Email ysummercamp@ymcacayman.ky.
MON AUG 27
Schools in the Sister Islands reopen
All Schools in the Sister Islands reopen for Term 1 of the 2018/19 year on August 27th.
TUE – THU AUG 28 -30
Domestic Violence Intervention Training program
The Family Resource Centre is hosting a free three-day Domestic Violence Intervention Training program in the Brac Reef Resort Conference Room, Cayman Brac on Tuesday, 28 to Thursday, 30 August 2018, 8.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The certificate course is for frontline professionals or those who want to learn more about the dynamics of abusive relationships and help others. To register, please call the FRC at 949-0006 or email frc@gov.ky.
THU AUG 30
Cayman Brac Summary Court
Cayman Brac Summary Court is Thursday (30 Aug).
Community Thatch Plaiting Class
The Community Thatch Plaiting Class is Thursday (30 Aug) from 7 to 9pm at Heritage House.
Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit
The Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit is Thursday (30 Aug) from 9am to 230pm at the District Office.
Camana Bay August Events
If your children are still interested in attending a summer camp, Starfish Village is offering weekdays filled with arts, crafts, field trips, games and more. Shutterbugs interested in learning the art of photography can embark on a photographic tour with the professionals from Picture This Studios. Camps and classes are not just for little ones this summer, as Cayman Music School is offering guitar classes for beginners ages 15 and up! If you have always wanted to try out your guitar skills and learn how to read music notation then this is the class for you.
This summer Camana Bay is also introducing Rooftop Yoga with both sunset and sunrise sessions on Mondays and Fridays respectively, led by the experts from Align. This is the perfect way to start every morning and end every evening with a mentally and physically rewarding workout.
Don’t forget to catch the last Summer Moonlight & Movies on August 7 with the family for a screening of Lilo & Stich under the stars!
The Farmers & Artisans Market will take a temporary break after August 15 until November. During this time, low season for international visitors and a traditionally slower growing season for Cayman’s harvest, we will offer a smaller farmers-only market in Heliconia Court, the courtyard located in between One Nexus Way and 18 Forum Lane. This Market will be held on both Wednesdays and Saturdays to allow plenty of opportunities for locals to get their fresh produce! We are pleased to continue offering this complimentary community initiative in support of the island’s farmers.
For more real-time updates and what’s happening at Camana Bay, remember to download the Camana Bay Events App, available for download on the App Store or Google Play.
Warm Regards,
The Camana Bay Marketing Team
Here is a quick look at August’s special events:
Starfish Village Summer Camp
Weekdays
8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Starfish Village
Rooftop Yoga at Camana Bay
Mondays throughout August
5:30-6:30 p.m.
Fridays throughout August
6:30-7:30 a.m.
Rooftop of 62 Forum Lane (Cayman National Building)
Shutterbugs Camp
Monday, August 6 and 13 and Friday, August 10 & 17
9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Picture This Studios
Guitar for Beginners
Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout August
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Cayman Music School
Summer Moonlight & Movies
Tuesday, August 7
7 p.m.
the Crescent
Speak Your Mind