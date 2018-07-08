iNews Briefs & Community Events

by

Tesla's Model 3 can now park itself with Summon feature By Mallory Locklea From engadget The feature was already available in the Model S and X. Tesla tweeted today that the Summon feature is now available in its Model 3. The feature, which was already available in the Model S and Model X, lets Tesla owners have their cars park themselves. With Summon, a Tesla vehicle can also control garage doors, drive in or out of the garage and power down without the need for a driver behind the wheel. Tesla began rolling Summon out to Model 3s last month. Model 3 production issues have plagued Tesla and though the company has set a goal of producing 5,000 Model 3s per week for some time, it continued to miss that mark. But this week, the company announced that it had finally met its goal, producing 5,031 Model 3s in seven days, some of which were made in a new production line built under giant tents. IMAGE: Lucy Nicholson / Reuters For more: https://www.engadget.com/2018/07/05/teslas-model-3-park-itself-summon/ Cayman Islands Andy's Auto Inspections on hold The Department of Vehicle and Drivers Licensing (DVDL) would like to inform the public that Andy's Auto will not be conducting vehicle inspections from 11 July – 17 August, as the certified inspector will be off island. During this period vehicle owners can visit the DVDL offices to have their vehicle inspected, or visit one of the following authorised private garage facilities: G.T. Automotive, Prestige Motors, Tony's Toys, Car City Service, Vampt Motors, Automotive Art, Euro Car, Superior Auto, Arch Automotive, C&S Tyres, Seven Day Inspections, DVES (Government vehicles only)

Prestige Motors

Tony’s Toys

Car City Service

Vampt Motors

Automotive Art

Euro Car

Superior Auto

Arch Automotive

C&S Tyres

Seven Day Inspections

DVES (Government vehicles only) Cayman Islands: RCIPS Seeks Public Assistance in Locating Owner of Found Kayak, 5 July From RCIPS Police are currently in possession of a red two-seater kayak which was found by a member of the public yesterday, 4 July. Pictures of the kayak are attached. Anyone who believes this kayak belongs to them is invited to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222 in order to arrange for the kayak to be returned. As always, persons will be required to present proof of ownership before the kayak is handed over. Cayman Seafarers Meeting The Cayman Islands Seafarers Association wishes to inform all Members that there will be a General Meeting, on Tuesday 17 July at 7:30 PM. in the Seafarer’s Hall, 11 Victory Ave. Prospect. Buses will be provided from West Bay Town Hall at 6:00 pm. A Bus route has been added in George Town, leaving the Public library parking area at 7:00, stopping at Cayman Compass building and the Airport Fosters. The bus is marked Bobo $1 Public transport and is blue in colour, there is no charge. Cayman Islands; 24th Annual Conference on Women’s Health: Care Of Women Over 50 Grand Cayman, , Cayman Islands Wed, Nov 14 – Sat, Nov 17, 2018 Synopsis Including topics on: Breast Cancer, Mental Health, Sexual Dysfunction, Urogynecology, Menopause, and much more… Providers Symposia Medicus Dates Wed, Nov 14 – Sat, Nov 17, 2018 Venue The Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa 30620 Seven Mile Beach, Seven Mile Beach 0 Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands Contact Information Phone: (925) 969-1789 Contact Name: Jim Goodrich Contact E-mail: info@symposiamedicus.org Website: http://www.symposiamedicus.org/Assets/Conference/1477/1477.html Topics Breast Cancer, Mental Health, Sexual Dysfunction, Urogynecology, Menopause, and much more… Faculty James Fiorica, MD, FACOG; Charles Rardin, MD; et.al Est Attendance 175-225 Cayman Islands Youth Services Unit Host Teen Summer Camps The Youth Services Unit is hosting the following two summer camp offerings and ask the parents/guardians of potential participants to register soon as places are limited: ● Culinary Camp: Caymanian Farm To Table Chopped 2018 – (13-17 years old) – Tuesday, 3 – Friday, 6 July, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Stacey Watler Pavilion in Lower Valley. The registration is deadline Friday, 29 June. Intermediate to advanced culinary students will delve into Cayman’s farm-to-table scene with daily Caymanian cuisine demonstrations, exclusive farm tours and hands-on guidance from industry professionals. Test your skills on our final day with a Teen Chopped Challenge featuring mystery baskets full of fresh local ingredients. Limited to 12 spaces. Cost: $75. ● Teen Summit ’18 – (13-17 years old) – Monday 9 – Friday, 13 July, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., University College of the Cayman Islands. Join the YSU for an action-packed series of interactive events and activities focused on developing your teamwork, interpersonal and community-building skills. Get the tools you need to better yourself. Limited to 40 spaces. Cost: $75. For further information or to register call 943-1127, or email james.myles@gov.ky Cayman Islands National Museum: NEW DATE – Mango Season 2018 Cayman Drama Society Acting Summer Camp

Cayman Islands NCVO 39th Annual Radio/Telethon Fundraiser

New Cayman Islands License Plate List UpdatedThe Department of Vehicle and Drivers Licensing (DVDL) has uploaded its list of new electronic license plates that are ready for collection.An additional 1,200 plates are now ready to be picked up from the DVDL office on Crewe Road.Vehicles owners are reminded that when collecting the new plate, they must bring in the temporary/old plates, the windshield tag, as well as their logbook.The list can be viewed on the department’s website at http://www.dvdl.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/vlthome/pressroom/2018/plates-collection-may-2018

Cayman Islands NPO Registration workshops commence

Persons who have yet to register their charitable organisations under The Non-Profit Organisation Law can receive help with their application forms, ahead of the 31 July registration deadline.

General Registry is hosting two-hour registration workshops every Tuesday and Thursday, from 5pm to 7pm at its offices on the ground floor of the Government Administration Building. The workshops, which are on an appointment basis, began on Tuesday, 8 May, and are expected to last until Thursday, 28 June.

The workshops will allow NPOs that have not yet registered to learn about their legal requirements and receive face-to-face assistance with completing their registrations. To book a day and time for the workshop, email paul.inniss@gov.ky or cigenreg@gov.ky

University College of the Cayman Islands: Make success happen!

Jumpstart your career!

Have you been putting off those learning and professional goals? UCCI is here to help you start accomplishing them. We have various undergraduate, professional and continuing education offerings. We can even customise training for organisations no matter the size.

Prospective students looking to register for Fall 2018 must complete and submit their online application by Monday, July 30, 2018.

High school students, including Dual Enrollment applicants, must not await their external exam results (e.g. CXC, IGCSE, etc,) to submit their online application. Exam results can be submitted as soon as they become available.

All supporting documentation should be brought into the Office of the Registrar by Monday, August 20, 2018.

For further information, email Ms. Stephanie Scott, Admissions Coordinator, or call 623-8224.

KAABOO Cayman Feb. 15-16, 2019

The KAABOO Cayman festival has announced plans to donate some of its proceeds to local nonprofit agencies on the island.

In a news release, festival organizers said $1 of every ticket sold would be set aside to support three local and one international charitable groups. Two-day passes for the festival are expected to start at more than $200 when the lineup of entertainers is announced at 7:30 a.m. on May 15. Officials said they hope to sell 11,000 tickets.

The festival is scheduled for Feb. 15-16, 2019.

KAABOO Cayman will be supporting the National Gallery, Feed Our Future and the Cayman National Cultural Foundation, along with MusicCares, a Recording Academy program that has been a partner in the KAABOO Del Mar festival in California.

For more information about KAABOO Cayman, visit www.kaaboocayman.com

Extension for all Cayman Islands contractors to Register The Builders Board has extended the deadline for all local contractors to register with the board. The contractors’ deadline is now Tuesday 31 July, 2018. This registration requirement is for general and civil contractors, residential and building contractors as well as trade contractors. For fees and registration forms that are available online, contractors should visit www.planning.ky/boards-all/builders-board Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2018 Confirmed The list of Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2018 is now officially confirmed and released by the Deputy Governor’s Office. The list is as follows: Remembrance Day: Monday, 12 November 2018; Christmas: Tuesday, 25 December 2018; and Boxing Day: Wednesday, 26 December 2018. COMMUNITY EVENTS (Date Order)

MON – FRI JUL 2-6

Teen Challenge “Splash Canyon” Red Bay Church of God (Holiness) will hold a free Teen Challenge, “Splash Canyon”, for ages 13-19 Monday – Friday (2 – 6 July) from 6:30 – 9:30 PM. There will be Bible lessons, games, snacks, and lots of activities. Call 326-7867 for more information.

SAT JUL 7

Mango Season at the Museum

Mango Season at the Museum is Saturday (7 Jul) from 10am to 2pm.

Brighter Futures Together

You’re invited to a West Bay Central Community meeting under the theme Brighter Futures Together hosted by Capt Eugene on Wednesday (7 Mar) at Caribbean Bakery at 7pm.

Appreciation Day and Party for Mark & Matthew Ebanks

The Church of God Chapel is hosting an Appreciation Day and Party for Mark & Matthew Ebanks on Saturday (7 Jul) from 5 to 630pm.

SUN JUL 8

First Baptist Church Choir at Savannah United Church

The First Baptist Church Choir is once again touring Grand Cayman, from West Bay to East End. The next event is Sunday (8 Jul) at 630pm at Savannah United Church. Admission is free, and refreshments will follow. For more information contact the First Baptist Church at 949-0692 or at fbc@fbc.org.ky

Graduates Service

Boatswain Bay Presbyterian Church invites you to their graduates service on Sunday (8 Jul) at 7pm

MON JUL 9

Shutterbugs Camp

The Shutterbugs Camp is Monday (9 Jul) from 9am to 12pm at Picture This Studio.

MON – FRI JUL 9-13

Vacation Bible School Challenge Splash Canyon Red Bay Church of God (Holiness) will hold a free Vacation Bible School Challenge, “Splash Canyon”, for ages 3 – 12 Monday – Friday (9 – 13 July) from 6:30 – 9 PM. There will be Bible lessons, games, snacks, and lots of activities. Call 326-7867 for more information.

Acting Summer Camp

CayStage at the Prospect Playhouse is hosting an Acting Summer Camp Monday – Friday (9 – 13 Jul) for ages 8 – 11 from 9am to 3pm. Visit cds.ky to book

Cayman Music School Camp

The Cayman Music School Camp is 9 – 13 July from 8am to 230pm.

8th Annual Multi-Sports Camp

The 8th Annual Multi-Sports Camp 2018 is July 9 –13 from 8am to 12pm at the Camana Bay Sports Complex.

TUE JULY 10

Barbara Conolly Community Meeting

MLA Barbara Conolly is inviting all to attend a community meeting on the re-development of Smith Barcadere on Tuesday (10 Jul) from 630pm to 9pm.

Summer Moonlight & Movies

Summer Moonlight & Movies kicks off on Tuesday (10 Jul) at 7pm at the Crescent in Camana Bay.

THU JULY 12

Stacie Sybersma: Coral Reefs 101 The National Gallery presents Stacie Sybersma: Coral Reefs 101 on Thursday (12 Jul) from 6 to 730pm.

FRI JUL 13

Shutterbugs Camp

The Shutterbugs Camp is Friday (13 Jul) from 9am to 12pm at Picture This Studio.

SAT JUL 14

All Nations Sports Day

The All Nations Youth Department would like to invite you to our Sports Day being held at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex on Saturday (14 Jul.) The day will begin at 10.00am and finish at 4.00pm and will include cricket, netball, six-a-side football as well as various races and will include several churches across the island. It is a free event.

MON JUL 16

Intro to Synchro

Caymanite Synchro and Camana Bay Aquatic Club invite swimmers 6 years and older to Intro to Synchro on Monday (16 Jul) from 630 to 730pm at the Camana Bay Aquatic Center. Email alissa.moberg@gmail.com.

Shutterbugs Camp

The Shutterbugs Camp is Monday (16 Jul) from 9am to 12pm at Picture This Studio.

MON – FRI JUL 16 – 20

Immerse Cayman Nature Summer Camp The Immerse Cayman Nature Summer Camp hosted by the National Museum is Monday – Friday (16 – 20 Jul) from 8am to 430pm daily. Cayman Music School Camp The Cayman Music School Camp is 16 – 20 July from 8am to 230pm. 8th Annual Multi-Sports Camp The 8th Annual Multi-Sports Camp 2018 is July 16 – 20 from 8am to 12pm at the Camana Bay Sports Complex. TUE JUL 17 Summer Moonlight & Movies Summer Moonlight & Movies continues on Tuesday (17Jul) at 7pm at the Crescent in Camana Bay. Cayman Seafarers Meeting The Cayman Islands Seafarers Association wishes to inform all Members that there will be a General Meeting, on Tuesday 17 July at 7:30 PM. in the Seafarer’s Hall, 11 Victory Ave. Prospect. Buses will be provided from West Bay Town Hall at 6:00 pm. A Bus route has been added in George Town, leaving the Public library parking area at 7:00, stopping at Cayman Compass building and the Airport Fosters. The bus is marked Bobo $1 Public transport and is blue in colour, there is no charge. THU JUL 19 Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit The Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit is Thursday (19 Jul) from 9am to 230pm at the District Office.

SAT & SUN JULY 21 & 22

2nd Annual Brac Surf & Turf CIWA and SITA Present the 2nd Annual Brac Surf & Turf is taking place Saturday and Sunday (21 & 22 Jul) MON – FRI JUL 23 –27 10th Annual Camana Bay Basketball Camp The 10th Annual Camana Bay Basketball Camp is July 23 – 27 from 830am to 12pm and from 1230pm to 4pm at the Arts & Recreation Center in Camana Bay. Budding Chef Summer Culinary Camp The Budding Chef Summer Culinary Camp is July 23 – 27 from 10 to 11am at the Bon Vivant Kitchen Studio. Budding Chef Tween Summer Culinary Camp The Budding Chef Tween Summer Culinary Camp is July 23 – 27 from 12 – 1:30pm at the Bon Vivant Kitchen Studio

Sister Islands Sports Department Summer Camps

Sister Islands Sports Department Summer Camps featuring Basketball is Monday – Friday (23 – 27 Jul) from 830am to 12pm at LSHS Court. Email Harold.sanford@gov.ky.

TUE JUL 24

Summer Moonlight & Movies

Summer Moonlight & Movies continues on Tuesday (24Jul) at 7pm at the Crescent in Camana Bay.

THU JUL 26 Community Thatch Plaiting Class The Community Thatch Plaiting Class is Thursday (26 Jul) from 7 to 9pm at Heritage House. Cayman Brac Summary Court Cayman Brac Summary Court is Thursday (26 Jul). MON – FRI JUL 30 – AUG 3 Vacation Bible School Boatswain Bay Presbyterian Church is hosting Vacation Bible School Monday – Friday (30 Jul – 3 Aug) from 830am to 12pm. Acting Summer Camp CayStage at the Prospect Playhouse is hosting an Acting Summer Camp Monday – Friday (30 Jul – 3 Aug) for ages 12 – 16 from 9am to 3pm. Visit cds.ky to book. Sister Islands Sports Department Summer Camps Sister Islands Sports Department Summer Camps featuring a Jr Lifeguard Camp is Monday – Friday (30 Jul – 3 Aug) from 830am to 12pm. Email Harold.sanford@gov.ky.

TUE JUL 31

Summer Moonlight & Movies

Summer Moonlight & Movies continues on Tuesday (31Jul) at 7pm at the Crescent in Camana Bay.

THU AUG 2

Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit

The Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit is Thursday (2 Aug) from 9am to 230pm at the District Office.

MON – FRI AUG 6 – 10

Sister Islands Sports Department Summer Camps

Sister Islands Sports Department Summer Camps featuring Football is Monday – Friday (6 – 10 Aug) from 830am to 12pm at the Cayman Brac Sports Complex. Email Harold.sanford@gov.ky

THU AUG 9

Community Thatch Plaiting Class

The Community Thatch Plaiting Class is Thursday (9 Aug) from 7 to 9pm at Heritage House.

MON – FRI JUL 13 – 17

YMCA Summer Camp

YMCA Summer Camp is Monday – Friday (13 – 17 Aug). Email ysummercamp@ymcacayman.ky

THU AUG 16

Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit

The Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit is Thursday (16 Aug) from 9am to 230pm at the District Office.

MON – FRI AUG 20 – 24

YMCA Summer Camp is Monday – Friday (20 – 24 Aug). Email ysummercamp@ymcacayman.ky.

MON AUG 27

Schools in the Sister Islands reopen All Schools in the Sister Islands reopen for Term 1 of the 2018/19 year on August 27th.

THU AUG 30

Cayman Brac Summary Court

Cayman Brac Summary Court is Thursday (30 Aug).